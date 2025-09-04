*WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the Emmerdale episode airing on Thursday September 4, which has not shown on ITV but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale fans have been given an early look at tonight’s drama on ITVX, with shocking spoilers confirming Mackenzie Boyd manages to escape John Sugden’s clutches.

But while he gets free, danger still looms after a surprise twist. It leaves viewers questioning whether Mack’s fight for survival will ultimately cost him his life.

Mackenzie was hunted down and shot by John weeks ago (Credit: ITV)

John has Mack held captive in Emmerdale spoilers

After Mack found a picture of John’s old army mate and realised he was the same removal man who took Nate’s stuff and ‘confirmed’ Owen Michaels was the murderer, Mackenzie worked out John had killed Nate.

John realised Mack knew and chased him through the woodlands. He then shot Mack with a bow and arrow. It landed in Mack’s shoulder causing a wound straight through.

Cornering Mack we thought he was dead after John smashed a rock on his head. But actually he damaged his ankle instead then drugged Mack and has been holding him hostage in an underground bunker ever since.

John is keeping Mack alive, but for how long is not clear.

Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie breaks free

In the first look at tonight’s episode on ITVX and YouTube, we saw Mack get hold of a pocket knife that John had dropped. He managed to use it to free himself and while John was off drugging Aaron, Mack was getting out of the hatch.

Back at the house, John had managed to get Aaron where he wanted him – under his control. Groggy and hazy, Aaron then reached for another glass of the spiked whiskey without John knowing.

In the bunker, Mack had managed to free himself and get into the daylight.

It’s bad news for John next week, but what about Mack? (Credit: ITV)

Another twist leaves Mack’s fate unknown

But with his camera set up, John was watching and soon raced back to the bunker to catch Mack again.

However Aaron was also stumbling about in the woods by this point and it was clear he needed help. Although John caught up with Mack, Mack told him to tend to Aaron, the man he loves. John whacked Mack with another brick and left him there.

And after John tended to Aaron, there was yet another twist to come.

You’ll have to tune in to find out exactly what happens next as we don’t want to spoil it for you. But Mack’s fate is definitely still up in the air. As Lawrence Robb said earlier this week on Lorraine: “He’s not out of the woods yet” – both literally and metaphorically it would seem.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Aaron pulled over a cliff

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!