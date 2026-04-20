WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, now streaming on BBC iPlayer ahead of its BBC One broadcast and sees Ravi’s ex, Nina, make a shock return.

EastEnders viewers are in for a dramatic watch as Ravi’s mental health takes another devastating turn, landing him in hospital after self-harming.

But amid the turmoil, it’s a surprise face from the past that has got fans seriously talking.

Ravi has been in a bad place recently (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders today: Ravi needs help

The moment comes as Priya rushes Ravi to the hospital after his self-harming takes a worrying turn, and his injuries leave him needing urgent medical care.

When they get to the hospital, Ravi asks Priya to lie about how he got the injuries. However, she gently tells him they are going to have to be honest with the doctors.

But, the appointment takes a turn when the doctor looking after Ravi arrives, and it turns out to be Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity).

Fans of the soap will remember that Nina is a former GP at the local Panesar Surgery, who had a huge connection to Ravi back in 2022.

Nina and Ravi catch up (Credit: BBC)

Who is Nina Gupta in EastEnders?

Nina Gupta was married to evil Ranveer Gulati, Ravi’s adoptive father. Ravi killed Ranveer when he caught him attempting to sexually assault Suki back in August 2022. While Suki believed she was the one who killed Ranveer, it turned out that Ravi dealt the deadly blow.

It was later revealed that Nina and Ravi were in a secret romance and had made a pact to get their hands on sleazy Ranveer’s money.