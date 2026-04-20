WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, now streaming on BBC iPlayer ahead of its BBC One broadcast and sees Ravi’s ex, Nina, make a shock return.
EastEnders viewers are in for a dramatic watch as Ravi’s mental health takes another devastating turn, landing him in hospital after self-harming.
But amid the turmoil, it’s a surprise face from the past that has got fans seriously talking.
EastEnders today: Ravi needs help
The moment comes as Priya rushes Ravi to the hospital after his self-harming takes a worrying turn, and his injuries leave him needing urgent medical care.
When they get to the hospital, Ravi asks Priya to lie about how he got the injuries. However, she gently tells him they are going to have to be honest with the doctors.
But, the appointment takes a turn when the doctor looking after Ravi arrives, and it turns out to be Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity).
Fans of the soap will remember that Nina is a former GP at the local Panesar Surgery, who had a huge connection to Ravi back in 2022.
Who is Nina Gupta in EastEnders?
Nina Gupta was married to evil Ranveer Gulati, Ravi’s adoptive father. Ravi killed Ranveer when he caught him attempting to sexually assault Suki back in August 2022. While Suki believed she was the one who killed Ranveer, it turned out that Ravi dealt the deadly blow.
It was later revealed that Nina and Ravi were in a secret romance and had made a pact to get their hands on sleazy Ranveer’s money.
Ravi was initially going to frame Suki, but in the end, he came clean to his family. The decision to side with Suki led to Nina leaving Walford.
Nina gives Ravi some home truths
Ravi and Priya are shocked to see Nina at the hospital. Although things are awkward, Priya tells Nina that the wound on Ravi’s leg is self-inflicted. While Priya waits outside, Nina treats Ravi, but while she is professional while dressing his wound and talking about his upcoming appointment with a therapist, she later turns on him.
Nina tells Ravi that it is good to see that he has Priya to support him. But she makes a dig about the fact that Ranveer had to raise Nugget because Priya wasn’t a good mum.
Ravi is defensive and stands up for Priya. But he crumbles when Nina asks if Ranveer’s death is the cause of his mental health problems. She then guesses that he was responsible for Nish’s death, too, and it is all too much for Ravi.
He tells her that everything he has ever done is now tormenting him. But she has no sympathy… simply telling him it is karma.
Her words resonate with Ravi, and once he is home, he starts to lose his grip on reality.
When Nugget goes missing after a confrontation in McKlunky’s, Ravi panics for his family’s safety. He manages to track his son down, but he lashes out, yelling at him to get home, where he can keep an eye on him.
Later, while everyone is sleeping, Ravi gets home with a bag full of door bolts. He plans to keep everyone indoors, where he can keep them safe.
Can anyone help him?
EastEnders fans are thrilled to see Nina
Fans were happy to see Nina back for Ravi’s stroyleyine, even if it was only briefly…
“Bringing back Nina Gupta wasn’t on my bingo card!” said one fan on Reddit. While another joked, “Unexpected Nina in the bagging area!”
One fan thought Nina was justified in putting Ravi in his place. “I had nearly forgotten about Nina. I didn’t feel sorry for Ravi when she told him this was his karma,” they said.
Someone else added: “I thought it was a good twist as we didn’t know it was going to happen.”
Another fan agreed: “Nina was no saint as she was in on the Ranveer stuff. But she’s still got a point about this being Ravi’s karma. She was so shady to him here.”