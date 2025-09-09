Ravi Gulati targets George Knight in EastEnders spoilers for next week, as the former boxer becomes suspicious of the drugs activity going on at Kojo’s flat. With George convinced that something is going on, Ravi decides that he needs to silence George himself.

Elsewhere, Zoe Slater returns home from hospital after her shooting. She soon becomes worried that she’s putting her family in danger and tries to flee. Hoping to help, Stacey takes Zoe to track down former Private Investigator Greg Dolan, to see whether he’s still alive.

Meanwhile, Vicki seeks help from Julie, and Howie plans a surprise for Kim.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below.

Harry’s appalled to learn what Ravi has planned (Credit: BBC)

1. Ravi is out for George’s blood in EastEnders spoilers

With Harry and Okie still at loggerheads, George grows suspicious again. When he sees Okie entering Kojo’s flat he becomes even more convinced that they’re hiding something, and confronts Kojo and Harry when he learns that someone has changed the locks.

Unconvinced by their excuses, George grabs a set of keys and heads over to investigate. However, Okie has cleaned the flat, and George finds nothing to be suspicious of.

However, George knows that there’s something afoot, and tells Junior and Phil that he’s still suspicious. Meanwhile, Okie and Harry alert Ravi to the problem. Harry is left horrified when Ravi confirms he’ll sort George out himself.

The next day, with Ravi on the warpath, Harry and Kojo try to convince George to take Phil up on his offer of a boxing tour which would get him out of Walford for a few weeks.

Can they protect George?

Stacey and Zoe set out to find Greg Dolan (Credit: BBC)

2. Zoe and Stacey search for Dolan

The police tell a shaken Zoe that the shooting wasn’t a targeted attack. She returns home from the hospital, but is soon overwhelmed by the Slaters’ enthusiastic welcome.

Over at the café, Vicki confronts Zoe over dad Den’s death, causing Kathy and Anthony to step in. Vicki follows Zoe over to The Albert, where their vicious row continues.

At The Vic, Zoe’s mood worsens when she discovers that Freddie and Mo have shared details of her ordeal online. With a local paper publishing an article at the shooting, Zoe is terrified that she might be at risk. And, outside, she opens a chilling message from her past.

Kat and Anthony attempt to calm Zoe down, but she’s worried that she’s putting her family in danger. Packing her bags, she attempts to leave, but is stopped by Stacey. When Zoe tells her about Private Investigator Greg Dolan , Stacey goes to Jack for help, but he refuses to get involved.

Later, Zoe tells Stacey that she and Dolan had a fight, and she thinks he might be dead. Stacey decides that the best course of action is to find out for themselves, and they go and stake out his place.

Is Dolan alive? And if so, is Zoe in danger?

Julie tries to help Joel see reason (Credit: BBC)

3. Julie tries to talk sense into Joel in EastEnders spoilers

When Ross takes on a second job, Vicki is left with more responsibilities over Joel. Ignoring Ross’s request to be respectful, Joel tries to take advantage by asking her to buy him tickets to see his favourite podcaster live. When he refuses, he steals her card to buy the tickets.

Later, Vicki is appalled to find that he’s skipped school to attend Drake Zagan’s live recording. Arriving at the event, she and Kathy force Joel and Tommy to go home.

While Kat reprimands Tommy, Vicki turns to Julie for help with Joel’s behaviour. Julie attempts to talk to Joel about his misogynistic beliefs.

Will it be enough to change his mind?

Lauren is disappointed in herself when she disappoints Louie (Credit: BBC)

4. Cindy takes advantage

When Louie’s birthday present doesn’t arrive in time, Lauren is disappointed.

Sensing a spot of discord, Cindy spots an opportunity. She suggests to Peter that she move in and help with the children.

Jack tells Denise he wants to confess to the shooting (Credit: BBC)

5. Jack’s feeling the pressure in EastEnders spoilers

Still full of guilt over the shooting, Jack tells Denise that he needs to confess to Zoe. Panicked, Denise turns to Ravi for help.

Can Ravi make Jack see sense?

Howie helps out when Kim makes a big decision (Credit: BBC)

6. Howie’s got a surprise for Kim

When Kim considers driving again, Howie convinces Lauren to sell him a cheap car as a surprise for her.

Alfie’s got an offer for out-of-work Zack (Credit: BBC)

7. New jobs for Zack and Julie

Julie reveals that she’s found a new job at Walford High. Meanwhile, Alfie offers Zack a job as chef at The Vic.

Ravi pressures Jack (Credit: BBC)

8. Ravi applies the pressure in EastEnders spoilers

Jack tells Ravi that Elaine is interested in purchasing No.5. Eager to push the sale through, Ravi tells him to hurry up.

