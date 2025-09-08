EastEnders star Heather Peace has shared an update from her cancer recovery, bidding farewell to the wig she wore during treatment. Doctors first diagnosed the Eve Unwin actress with cancer last October.

Heather went on to have a mastectomy on her left breast, as well as reconstruction and chemotherapy. The actress continued to film her scenes throughout treatment, wearing a wig in her scenes as Eve.

In her latest triumphant update, Heather has shared a video post to her social media this weekend. This shows her celebrating her final scenes in which the wig appears.

Heather plays Eve Unwin on the soap (Credit: BBC)

Heather Peace bids farewell to ‘wonderful companion’ as she gets rid of wig

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Heather tells make-up artist Trevor Jordan how she’d just filmed her last scene wearing the wig. “From here on in, we’ll be shorn. Like a sheep!” she announced.

“It’s true, short hair!” replied Gary.

Elsewhere in the video, co-star Balvinder Sopal – who plays Eve’s screen wife Suki Panesar – joined Heather in celebration. “I’d just like to give a round of applause to the wig! It’s a wrap on the wig!” she cheered.

“Bless her! She’s done! She’s never missed a day!” Heather said of the wig. Meanwhile, Balvinder joked: “She’s never got a line wrong! Always on time, looking sharp!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Peace (@heatherpeaceofficial)

In the accompanying caption to the video, Heather wrote: “Today I filmed the last scene with the wig. She’s been a wonderful companion. But me & her are over. I won’t ever forget her support in my down times. But it’s time I moved on. It’s a beautiful Friday.”

She added: “Happy weekend to one & all.”

Heather revealed how she’d filmed her last scene with the wig (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders co-stars celebrate Heather Peace’s cancer update

In the comments below Heather’s post, co-stars and well-wishers alike shared messages of love and support.

“Love you so much! You’re astounding,” wrote Ben Mitchell star Max Bowden.

“You beautiful soul,” said TV presenter Gaby Roslin.

Meanwhile, Shiv Jalota, who plays Vinny Panesar, commented with a series of heart emojis.

One fan chimed in: “You are one incredible woman Heather!”

“STUNNING. I can’t wait to see Eve rocking your new hair. It’s beautiful,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Peace (@heatherpeaceofficial)

Only last month, Eve revealed her new look in a different video. “After 6 months in a baseball cap today there was enough hair growth back to finally get some sort of a style,” she wrote in the caption. The video showed her on a visit to a hair stylist, where she unveiled her new ‘do.

“Getting this haircut feels like such a big part of me piecing myself back together. Feeling thankful and blessed to be surrounded by such beautiful and supportive people at work and at home,” she added in the full caption.

Read more: Who’s Zoe’s tormentor? All we know about the terrifying Greg Dolan.