Max Branning returned as Zoe Slater fights for her life… but what’s their connection?

EastEnders icon Max Branning made his return to the soap tonight (Wednesday, August 3), as it was revealed that he has a surprise connection with Zoe Slater. Max’s sudden comeback came as Zoe’s life hung in the balance, after being shot by Ravi and Max.

Zoe’s grievous injuries came as the bitter rivalry between Jack and Ravi escalated, resulting in a violent confrontation. In yesterday’s episode, Ravi learned that Jack was in possession of Okie’s gun, and attempted to steal it back from the police officer.

However, Jack learned that Ravi had taken the gun, and confronted him outside. As the pair got into a scuffle, the gun was fired, and hit Zoe. As Anthony and local paramedics rushed to save her life, Zoe’s phone began to ring.

Enter the one and only Max Branning…

Max is back… but how does he know Zoe? (Credit: BBC)

Max Branning returned to EastEnders tonight

As Zoe fought for her life, Kat worried that her daughter was on the run from someone who might mean her harm. And, as Zoe’s phone began ringing, Kat answered.

The figure on the other end of the line didn’t say a word, leaving Kat unaware as to his true identity. It was Max Branning, trying to reach Zoe.

But what’s their connection? And what does Max want from Zoe?

Max will reunite with his family this year (Credit: BBC)

What happens next as EastEnders reveals Max Branning and Zoe Slater connection

The soap first shared the news that Max Branning would be returning earlier this year. Speaking of his comeback, actor Jake Wood said: “I’m over the moon to be coming home to Walford.”

He continued: “Max has got lots of unresolved drama with many characters, so I’m sure he’ll be busy. I’m excited to see what he’s been up to, and what is next for the character. But if his last 15 years in the Square are anything to go by, I’m sure there will be plenty of chaos.”

Max is notably absent from spoilers for the rest of this week and next, so we’ll have to wait and see how Max and Zoe know each other… and what he wants from her.

How do they know each other?

