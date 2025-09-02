EastEnders spoilers next week: Julie’s hiding something, Callum’s dad returns, and Jack tries to stitch up Ravi

A suspicious Nigel becomes convinced that wife Julie is hiding something in EastEnders spoilers for next week, and confronts her over her secretive phone calls. But what is Julie hiding?

Elsewhere, Callum is shocked when dad Jonno suddenly returns. However, their tense reunion takes a more shocking turn when Jonno has a heart attack.

And, following last week’s shooting, guilty Jack and Ravi attempt to cover their tracks. Wanting to be rid of Ravi, Jack attempts to turn the tables by framing him for the crime.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below.

Nigel’s finding it difficult to trust Julie (Credit: BBC)

1. Nigel confronts Julie over her calls in EastEnders spoilers

When they discover that their chickens have been killed by foxes, Julie and Nigel are heartbroken. He’s even more distressed to learn that he was inadvertently responsible for their deaths.

After having had enough of Julie’s secretive phone calls, Nigel confronts his wife. She tells him that she’s been discussing a potential job offer, but the conversation only makes Nigel grow more upset.

Phil and Nigel escape to the countryside (Credit: BBC)

2. Nigel and Phil take a trip down memory lane

Nigel asks Phil to take him away from Walford to the countryside for a day trip. The pair go looking for a time capsule Nigel buried with Grant when they were children.

Phil is dubious that Nigel will be able to find the spot, but both are left surprised when he leads them to the exact position. Opening the time capsule, they’re shocked to discover what’s inside, and share a heart-to-heart.

Back in Walford, Julie feels sidelined after Nigel and Phil’s recent trip. As she nervously prepares for her job interview, Nigel mistakes George for a previous lover of Julie’s. She misses the interview to stay home and care for her husband.

Jack and Ravi attempt to cover their tracks (Credit: BBC)

3. Jack and Ravi lie to the police in EastEnders spoilers

Following the events of last week, Jack considers his next move, but it’s clear that Denise is suspicious. When Jack lies to DS Spencer about his whereabouts on the night of the shooting, Denise demands answers.

Pulled in for questioning by the police, Ravi tells them that he was with Jack. Meanwhile, Jack tells his colleagues that he was trying to recruit Ravi as an informant.

Will Priya catch Jack? (Credit: BBC)

4. Jack tries to stitch up Ravi

Jack agrees to get rid of the gun for Ravi, but has a change of heart after a conversation with DS Spencer. Afterwards, Ravi corners Jack in the Square, but tells him that he’ll be disposing of the gun later that day.

Sending Ravi away as a decoy for the police, Jack sneaks into the flat to plant the gun. However, he’s almost caught out when Priya returns home. Will she catch him?

Callum’s dad is back (Credit: BBC)

5. Jonno Highway returns in EastEnders spoilers

Callum intervenes when Eve is subjected to a verbal and physical homophobic attack in The Albert. He’s shocked to discover that his father, Jonno Highway, is the culprit.

Callum arrests Jonno, who blames his friend. As Jonno protests his innocence, Eve remains adamant that he was to blame. Suki then arrives in support of Eve, as the pair’s frosty relationship finally begins to thaw off.

Later, Johnny meets with Jonno and offers him legal counsel as a way of finding out whether Jonno wants a relationship with his son. When Johnny reveals that he’s a Carter, Jonno heads to The Vic for a drink, where Johnny attempts to build bridges between father and son.

Callum and Jonno’s reunion takes a shocking turn (Credit: BBC)

6. Jonno suffers a heart attack

Callum is touched when Johnny tells him that Jonno wants to meet him. They meet Jonno at the flat, where things get off to a promising start. But, when Callum refuses to give Jonno money, he shows his true colours again.

As Callum orders his dad to leave, Jonno collapses and suffers a heart attack.

Last week’s events leaves the residents shaken (Credit: BBC)

7. The fallout continues in EastEnders spoilers

Following the events of last week, many questions remain unanswered. As, with the rumour mill at an all-time high, the Slaters attempt to rebuild their lives.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns.