EastEnders follow-up: All the potential gunshot victims as a bullet is fired

In tonight’s shocking EastEnders cliffhanger (for Tuesday, September 2), a gunshot rang out across Albert Square – but who’s been shot? This came as the vicious rivalry between Jack Branning and Ravi Gulati escalated, causing a fight to break out between the two men.

As Jack and Ravi wrestled on the ground, both men reached out for the firearm. But, as they fought over the gun, it went off.

EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow have revealed that one unlucky resident’s life will hang in the balance – but who’s been shot? Join us as we take a look at all the likeliest victims.

Zoe’s desperate to get away from her muvva (Credit: BBC)

Kat and Zoe were nearby when the gun was fired

Zoe and Kat were the two closest parties when the gun went off. Not only that, but the gun also fired in their direction, making a Slater woman the most likely victim.

As the episode ended, Zoe was determined to leave Walford again – so what better to convince her to stick around for a permanent return than her mum suffering a terrible injury?

Or, instead, the bullet might have struck Zoe. A grievous (but not too grievous) injury would certainly be enough to incapacitate her, making her unable to leave the Square as she’d planned.

The soap has teased that the majority of Zoe’s secrets will be revealed tomorrow. Will she spill her guts from a hospital bed?

Howie’s guilt is getting too much for him to bear (Credit: BBC)

Who was shot in EastEnders tonight?

Howie had fled The Vic

Where was Howie when the gun went off? He’d not long fled The Vic after finding himself unable to go through with Patrick’s Best Man speech.

We know that he’s out there on the streets of Walford. Might he have been lurking near the Square, or on his way back into the pub? And if so, will he survive? With rumours spiralling that Howie might leave the soap this year, could he be killed off?

Denise had caught Ravi in the house earlier in the episode (Credit: BBC)

Denise was aware of the situation

Jack and Ravi’s confrontation came about after she told Jack that she’d witnessed her former lover leaving their home. Furious, Jack had stormed off to confront Ravi.

Presuming that Denise followed, she might have been nearby when the gun went off.

Kim played around with a water pistol in this week’s scenes (Credit: BBC)

Who was shot in EastEnders tonight?

Kim foreshadowed her fate

Another one with good reason to be outside, Kim had just wrapped up her Best Man’s speech at the reception when it all kicked off. Might she have headed outside in search of Howie?

Last week’s episode appeared to foreshadow something as one scene saw Kim playing about with a water pistol, potentially teasing a grim fate for Kim. Are the Kimfluencer’s days numbered?

Mo reunited with Zoe earlier in the episode (Credit: BBC)

Zoe reunited with Big Mo

Earlier in the episode, Zoe enjoyed an emotional reunion with grandma Mo. Mo shared her fear that she would never see Zoe again, even joking about her bad heart and advanced age as they chatted.

She too might have headed outside, keen to prevent Zoe from leaving for another two decades or so. In doing so, might Mo be killed by a stray bullet? The shocking death of a loved one would certainly give cause for Zoe to stick around.

