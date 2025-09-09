Who was Callum’s dad, Jonno Highway? EastEnders villain explained

The estranged father of Callum Highway returns to EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, September 9), as Jonno arrives back in Walford for the first time in six years. Callum is blindsided by his dad’s sudden return when he intercepts a homophobic attack on Eve at The Albert… soon realising that Jonno hasn’t changed at all.

But who exactly was Jonno Highway, and when was he last on the soap?

From his homophobic past to the actor who plays him, here’s everything we know about Callum’s old man.

Bullying Jonno is Callum’s estranged father (Credit: BBC)

Who is EastEnders’ Jonno Highway?

Jonno Highway is the father of brothers Callum and Stuart Highway. He first appeared on the soap when he was contacted by Callum’s fiancée at the time, Whitney Dean. Arriving ahead of the wedding in 2019, he soon set the cat among the pigeons after clashing with Ben Mitchell.

As it emerged, Jonno was violently homophobic, and fought Ben after making a comment about gay Pride. The soap later revealed that Jonno had not been a good father, and had even been violent toward Stuart in the past.

Jonno left soon after his initial arrival, with Stuart quickly sending him packing.

An uncommonly supportive Phil punched Jonno in defence of son Ben (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Why did Jonno Highway leave EastEnders?

When Jonno returned to Walford a few months later, he was horrified to find that Callum and Whitney’s wedding had not gone ahead. Instead, Callum had come out as gay, to Jonno’s disgust.

He didn’t take this news well at all, and blamed Ben for turning his son into ‘one of them.’ During the resultant confrontation, Jonno earned a punch from Phil, who leapt to his son’s defense in typically violent (but untypically supportive) Phil Mitchell manner.

Jonno left again soon after that, disowning his son before he went. Jonno has been absent from his son’s life since his exit from the soap in 2019.

The actor has appeared in plenty of TV and film outside of EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Jonno Highway?

Jonno is played by actor Richard Graham. The prolific actor has also appeared in episodes of Vera, Midsomer Murders and New Tricks.

Outside of television, Richard has also appeared in a number of major movies. His film credits include the 2016 football hooligan film ID2: Shadwell Army, Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright’s The World’s End, and 2018 Best Picture nominee Phantom Thread.

He is also a director of several short films, having notched up eight titles between 2021 and 2024.

Jonno’s comeback will lead to the return of Ben and Stuart (Credit: BBC)

Why has Jonno returned to EastEnders?

EastEnders spoilers have revealed that Jonno returns to Walford after being suspected of a homophobic attack. Johnny gets involved after Callum arrests his father, and attempts to mend bridges between the pair.

However, Jonno reveals his true colours yet again when Callum refuses his request of money. Further spoilers down the line have revealed that Jonno’s return also leads to the comeback of his other son, Stuart, when Jonno suffers a heart attack.

Don’t expect him to be sticking around for much longer, then! However, his return will continue to cause trouble for Callum, even from beyond the grave…

With Jonno dead, Stuart returns to the soap for his dad’s funeral. Meanwhile, Ben is granted day release from prison so that he may attend the funeral, reuniting with husband Callum. But will he find out about Callum’s affair with Johnny?

