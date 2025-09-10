EastEnders follow-up: Jonno suffers a heart attack as his reunion with Callum gets nasty

Jonno Carter suffers a heart attack in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow (Thursday, September 11) as his reunion with estranged son Callum goes awry. This comes as Johnny Carter engineered a meeting between Callum and Jonno tonight, in an attempt to build bridges between father and son.

Jonno came crashing back into Callum’s life after being involved in a homophobic attack on Eve. Realising that Jonno was behind the attack, Callum arrested his father.

Although he’d claimed innocence, Jonno’s latest load of abuse left his son convinced that he hadn’t changed at all, and he was ready to resume hostilities. Still, a well-meaning Johnny realised how deeply the interaction had affected Johnny, and set about mending bridges between father and son.

Jonno agreed to a ceasefire between himself and Callum (Credit: BBC)

Johnny mended ties between Callum and Jonno in EastEnders tonight

Ignoring Elaine’s advice, Johnny reached out to Jonno tonight, offering his legal insight into the case. And, after discovering that Johnny was a member of the Carter clan, Jonno agreed to take things over to The Vic for a pint. And it was here that Johnny tried to make him see sense.

Jonno was surprisingly open to Johnny’s advice, and agreed to meet up with Callum. Johnny went to see Callum afterwards, and told him that Jonno wanted to try and mend their volatile relationship. Touched, Callum agreed to go along with Johnny and Jonno’s plan.

However, it doesn’t take long before things get nasty again…

Jonno’s meeting with Callum doesn’t exactly go as expected… well, maybe it does, knowing Jonno (Credit: BBC)

Jonno has a heart attack in EastEnders spoilers

In EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow (Thursday, September 11), the meeting between Callum and Jonno goes ahead. While things go surprisingly smoothly for a while, Callum soon realises that Jonno is only after his money.

When he refuses, Jonno turns nasty, and shows his true colours to an upset Callum. As things once again get heated between father and son, Callum orders Jonno to leave.

It’s then that Jonno has a heart attack and collapses to the floor. Will Jonno be okay?

