Media outlets have reported this weekend that the BBC have made the decision to axe EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick from the soap. This comes after the broadcaster initially suspended the Jay Brown star following his stint on Strictly Come Dancing and the subsequent live show scandal.

Actor Jamie first joined the soap at the age of 12, in 2006. Since forming a family unit with the Mitchells, he has grown up on Albert Square. This includes daughter Lexi (who he shares with Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway) and late wife Lola.

Last year, Jamie took a break from the soap to compete on Strictly. However, a recording emerged of him using a slur against disabled people behind the scenes at a Strictly live event. The BBC then suspended Jamie for three months.

While it was reported that Jamie was set to resume filming, this no longer seems to be the case – and the BBC have now axed him from the soap. But what will happen to his character, Jay Brown?

Jamie Borthwick ‘axed’ from EastEnders following Strictly scandal

Following the news, a spokesperson from the BBC told The Sun: “We can confirm that Jamie Borthwick will not be returning to EastEnders. We do not comment on individual matters.”

As such, Jay’s exit from Walford will likely occur off-air. That is, unless the soap makes the unlikely decision to recast the role. The BBC has yet to announce whether it will kill Jay off, or if the character will exit of his own volition.

What happened on Strictly? Jamie Borthwick scandal explained

In a clip obtained by The Sun on Sunday earlier this year, the actor appeared to describe the people of Blackpool as ‘absolute m*****s.’

In his original statement regarding the incident, Jamie said: “I want to apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for the words I used in the video showing my reaction to making it through Blackpool week on Strictly.”

He continued: “It is no excuse, but I did not fully understand the derogatory term I used and its meaning. That is on me completely. Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did.”

A spokesperson for the BBC also told the tabloid: “Whilst we do not comment on any individual matter, each case is always considered on its own facts. We are very clear on our expectations that inappropriate behaviour and language will not be tolerated.”

