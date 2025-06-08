In a different kind of Strictly curse, Bobby Brazier is leaving EastEnders and Jamie Borthwick has been suspended.

Both stars have appeared on the BBC dance show in recent years. And, while the so-called curse is usually associated with love splits, this time it appears to have sparked upheaval in their working lives.

Bobby appeared on the BBC dance show back in 2023 and has since been inundated with offers at work.

Jamie, meanwhile, was on the show in 2024 – and on the edges of scandal after a sexually explicit conversation on the tour with Wynne Evans. And it’s his behaviour while on the BBC dance show that’s landed him in hot water…

Bobby Brazier leaving EastEnders after Strictly success

Actor Bobby Brazier, 22, joined the soap as Freddie Slater in 2022. However, after waltzing into the Strictly ballroom in 2023, Bobby saw his profile skyrocket. And, as a result, he is heading off away from the soap to explore new opportunities.

An EastEnders rep said: “We can confirm that Bobby Brazier will be leaving EastEnders, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

A soap insider told The Sun: “Bosses had a meeting with Bobby only recently as they had a plan in mind for a storyline, and it just so ­happened that Bobby was also thinking that now was the right time to look for other opportunities outside the show.

“The timing of the decision worked for both, but his final scenes are not for a while yet. The character has had a great run, but the time is now right for Bobby to look for other opportunities, and for EastEnders to wave goodbye to Freddie Slater.”

Family turmoil for Bobby Brazier off screen

It comes after an alleged fallout with his real-life brother Freddy Brazier. Freddy has revealed he’s off to rehab to battle his “addiction” and hopes to return and re-form a “health relationship” with his estranged father Jeff Brazier.

His comments came after he allegedly missed brother Bobby’s birthday celebrations.

Jamie Borthwick suspended

Jamie Borthwick, meanwhile, has been suspended. The Sun claimed that it has seen a video in which the Jay Brown actor, 30, used a slur against disabled people while on the set of Strictly.

It’s now claimed that his career hangs in the balance – despite a grovelling apology. The alleged incident happened when the cast and crew of Strictly Come Dancing were at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom last November for the live show.

The clip is said to show Jamie him backstage during rehearsals with co-star Wynne Evans. The pair were sharing their excitement after being told they had been selected for the Strictly tour. In the clip, Jamie is apparently heard to make a slur against disabled people.

It comes after a video of him brandishing a sex toy backstage on the tour was also leaked.

A source claimed: “No matter how tricky this is for EastEnders’ continuity and plotlines, Jamie has been suspended. It beggars belief he could say something like this.”

The BBC said in a statement: “This language is entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect at the BBC. We have robust processes in place for this.”

Actor’s statement in full

Jamie, who joined EastEnders in 2006, said in a statement: “I want to apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for the words I used in the video showing my reaction to making it through Blackpool week on Strictly. I am deeply sorry for any offence and upset my words and actions have caused.

“It is no excuse, but I did not fully understand the derogatory term I used and its meaning. That is on me completely. Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did. It was wrong.

“When I made the video, I was excited and caught up in the moment. Again, that is no excuse. But my regrettable actions are not a true reflection of my views, or who I am. I enjoyed every minute of my time in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and the town itself. The people of Blackpool have always been amazing with the Strictly crew, dancers and cast members. I know they will be again for this year’s show and those in years to come. I am truly sorry.”

Wynne Evans, meanwhile, recently confirmed that he has been axed by the BBC. He will not return to his BBC Radio Wales show following his scandal-hit time on Strictly.

