EastEnders spoilers for next week: Romance for Zack and Vicki, Jasmine leads Oscar astray and Zoe’s stalker slips up

There’s shock romance on the cards in EastEnders spoilers for next week, as Zack and Vicki share a kiss after he comes to her aid in a time of need. The pair find themselves growing close after she clashes with a new face on the Square, forcing Zack to step in.

Back home, the pair snuggle up on the sofa – where Kathy finds them, mid-snog. This comes as Ross, determined to rebuild his family, makes a grand gesture in the hope of winning her back.

Elsewhere, Zoe and Alfie find a clue to the identity of her stalker, while Jasmine leads Oscar astray.

Meanwhile, Freddie and Anna begin to rekindle their romance, and Suki and Eve give Ravi his marching orders.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below.

Chelsea’s date rubs Vicki the wrong way (Credit: BBC)

1. Vicki lashes out in EastEnders spoilers

As the week begins, Vicki is horrified to learn that Joel is pleading not guilty to the attack. Later, she attends quiz night at The Vic, where she finds herself on Ross’s team.

She grows concerned when she sees Chelsea on a date with a man named Damon. After overhearing him talking to his wife on the phone, Vicki exposes him as a cheat, causing a massive scene.

Vicki then follows him across the street to the launderette. When he gets too close, Vicki pushes him down, causing Damon to fall and hit his head.

What has Vicki done?

Vicki and Zack grow close (Credit: BBC)

2. Romance blossoms between Zack and Vicki

Zack arrives at the launderette, coming to Vicki’s aid with Damon. Back home, as they share a heart-to-heart over what’s happened, Zack and Vicki kiss – just as Kathy walks in.

Vicki and Zack beg Kathy not to tell Sharon about the kiss. Later, Zack apologises to Kathy, who advises him to focus on Barney, who’s struggling with recent events in the Mitchell household.

Can Vicki and Zack stay away from each other?

Ross tries to fight for Vicki (Credit: BBC)

3. Ross fights for his family in EastEnders spoilers

Ross visits Joel, hoping to get him to plead guilty to the attack. Later, back in Walford, he tells Vicki that he’s not giving up on them.

He makes a big gesture to remind Vicki of the good times they’ve shared – but Vicki is thoroughly unimpressed. Is there any way back for Ross and Vicki?

Freddie and Anna revisit their romance (Credit: BBC)

4. Zoe plays matchmaker between Freddie and Anna

At The Vic quiz, Zoe decides to play matchmaker for Freddie and Anna.

Zoe feels proud of herself as Freddie and Anna rekindle their relationship, but her good mood is short-lived…

Alfie’s back on team Zoe (Credit: BBC)

5. Alfie and Zoe find a clue in EastEnders spoilers

Zoe is horrified to find that someone has blacklisted The Vic online, posting a number of bad reviews online, all mentioning her. Alfie is suspicious that Zoe’s behind the reviews, but gets Freddie to investigate.

As Alfie demands Zoe must leave, they’re all left shocked when there’s a disturbance downstairs. They rush down to find a menacing threat scrawled in the barrel store.

Alfie apologises to Zoe for doubting her. The pair then find an earring on the floor, which Zoe is convinced belongs to her tormentor.

The family agree that Ravi’s got to go (Credit: BBC)

6. Suki and Eve worry about Ravi

Suki and Eve are feeling nervous ahead of their adoption assessment. Worried about the family environment, they try to broker peace between Ravi and the family.

All seems to be going well with their adoption assessment until Priya marches in, mid-rant about Ravi. Suki and Eve are left mortified as the assessor, Robin, overhears everything.

Suki and Eve attempt to defuse the situation, trying to stop Avani and Nugget from joining the argument. Later, Eve tells Suki that Ravi can’t be in the house if they hope to adopt, and they decide to ask him to leave.

It’s not a good week to be Ravi (Credit: BBC)

7. Ravi takes a beating in EastEnders spoilers

After a word from Suki and Eve, Ravi agrees to leave. Suki and Eve are relieved to hear that they’ve passed to the next stage of the adoption process, but things get worse for Ravi when a group of men arrive at the door and march him away.

He returns to the Square hours later, bloodied and badly beaten.

Jasmine enlists Oscar’s help in a shady mission (Credit: BBC)

8. Jasmine does some digging

Oscar tries to get closer to Jasmine, but is shocked when she steals Anthony’s keys to the surgery. Later, she convinces him to help her break into the surgery.

Once inside, she secretly logs into Anthony’s computer to find out some information.

What’s Jasmine hoping to find?

