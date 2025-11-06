What’s Anthony hiding? EastEnders fans predict life changing secret

EastEnders fans have predicted that Anthony Trueman is hiding a massive secret which would leave his friends and family shocked. The good doctor returned to the soap earlier this year, arriving in Walford for dad Patrick’s wedding to Yolande.

Anthony remained on Albert Square in the weeks following, eventually revealing that he’s now separated from his wife back home. However, his presence has raised red flags with some fans, who have wondered what’s been keeping him around.

Is Anthony keeping an Earth-shattering secret from everyone? And if so, what could it be?

Anthony’s been enjoying time with old flame Zoe (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Anthony Trueman’s shameful secret

Taking to social media to speculate, viewers shared their thoughts on what Anthony might be hiding. And some wondered if he might have lost his job since we saw him last.

Writing on a Reddit thread, one viewer wrote: “We know he’s separated, so maybe the backstory is say an affair with a patient or something that means he’s both out of a job and his marriage?”

“Him being fired and not telling anyone is very plausible. Otherwise why else is he still hanging around the square long after Patrick and Yolande’s wedding?” said another.

“I said this the other day, feel like his life isn’t in a good place right now,” said a third.

Is Anthony hiding the fact he’s lost his job?

Anthony and Kat stage an intervention in EastEnders tonight (Credit: BBC)