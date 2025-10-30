Anthony learned that he’s not the father of Zoe’s twins in EastEnders last night (Wednesday, October 29), as she ruled him out of the running. This came as Anthony questioned what many had already wondered, upsetting Zoe in the process.

Zoe denied that he was the father, sharing how she’d been taking contraception when they were together. Furthermore, the timeline isn’t right for Anthony to be the twins’ father.

This latest revelation has had fans speculating as to who the twins’ father might be. And, as viewers speculated on social media, two new theories emerged.

Reader warning, however: The following piece contains discussion of themes which some may find upsetting.

Anthony thinks Zoe is going through a psychotic break (Credit: BBC)

1. New EastEnders fan theory suggests Zoe’s twins never existed

In last night’s episode, Anthony told Kat that he was worried Zoe might be going through a psychotic break – fears which he re-iterates today. Although similarly concerned, Kat seemed unsure whether or not to believe Zoe.

One thing is clear though: Zoe’s not doing well. Could the twins – and even the pregnancy itself – be a product of Zoe’s troubled mind?

“Are the twins even real? Perhaps it’s all a fantasy in her head….there has to be some kind of twist I think to drag out the details about the Father for this long,” asked one fan on Reddit.

Another said: “I definitely do think she’s going through a psychosis atm and that the son doesn’t exist.”

Is Zoe as unwell as Anthony thinks?

Zoe comes from a traumatic family background (Credit: BBC)

2. Zoe Slater’s children the product of assault, fans fear

With the soap returning to Slater history with the footage of vile rapist Uncle Harry, some have wondered whether Zoe’s pregnancy might be the result of an assault which occurred after her exit from Walford.

“I’m going to be very careful with what I say here, but I have a very strong suspicion that Zoe‘s children were a product of a non-consensual relationship. I’ll just leave that here,” wrote one fan.

“Me too. They’ll be trying to parallel it with Kat – and Zoe’s comments in the hospital about ‘bad blood’ (can’t remember the exact wording) [which] struck me as more she’d been hurt,” a fourth said.

Does more trauma lurk in Zoe’s past?

