Fears grow for Zoe as she ‘rules out’ another father of her twins in early iPlayer release

WARNING: This piece contains huge spoilers for tonight’s EastEnders, which is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer already, but has yet to air on BBC One – as Zoe ‘rules out’ another suspect in the search for her twins.

Zoe Slater strikes another name off the list in EastEnders today (Wednesday, October 29), as she reveals who the father of her twins isn’t… or wasn’t, as it were. Zoe In last night’s episode, Zoe was horrified when she discovered that someone had destroyed a picture of her and Kat, taking it as a terrifying threat.

As her paranoia grows in today’s episode, she lashes out at those around her – sparking concern from Anthony, who later shares a worrying diagnosis with Kat.

Zoe’s convinced someone’s out to get her (Credit: BBC)

Who’s (not) the daddy? EastEnders ‘rules out’ another father of Zoe Slater’s twins

Following a heated exchange between Zoe and Vicki, Anthony takes his old flame outside to cool down. Realising how much pressure she’s facing, he offers her a room at the Trumans’.

Zoe gladly agrees, but events take an awkward turn when he tries to ask whether he was the father of her twins.

She quickly assures him that this isn’t the case – she’d been on the pill when they got together, and the timeline doesn’t add up either. Presuming Zoe is telling the truth about the pill and the timelines, that lets Anthony off the hook.

However, Zoe doesn’t take Anthony’s line of questioning well – and she accuses him of trying to get her into bed.

Halloween night takes an alarming turn (Credit: BBC)

Worried Anthony shares a worrying diagnosis with Kat

After giving Anthony both barrels, Zoe returns to The Vic. She soon makes up with Kat, although there’s more trouble in store when she finds an old home movie playing in the pub.

The tape, which Alfie had found in the barrel store of The Vic, contains footage of the Slaters in 1988. Zoe is horrified to see Uncle Harry – her father – projected all over the pub, and explodes in front of everyone.

As Halloween night descends into chaos, she ejects everyone from the pub, before storming off herself. In the aftermath, Anthony approaches Kat.

He tells her that he’s worried Zoe is suffering a psychotic break. Is Anthony right?

