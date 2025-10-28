Zoe receives a chilling message in early EastEnders release

WARNING: This piece contains huge spoilers for tonight’s episode of EastEnders, which is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on BBC One – in which Zoe Slater is subject to a chilling threat.

Woman of the hour Zoe Slater fears she’s being targeted in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, October 28) after receiving a worrying threat. This comes in the wake of Zoe’s bombshell, as Kat exposed her daughter’s baby con to all and sundry – including a furious Vicki and Ian.

As Kat struggles in the aftermath of their showdown, Kat issues Zoe an ultimatum. Zoe, however, is distracted when she finds that someone has destroyed a picture of her and Kat.

Is somebody targeting Zoe?

Kat faces the wrath of Sharon’s friends and family (Credit: BBC)

Kat’s at the end of her tether with Zoe

As Ian hears of Zoe’s lies about Dennis and the baby, he confronts Kat over what’s just happened. Meanwhile, in the barroom, the pub quiz ends in chaos.

Kat begins to realise that Zoe’s behaviour is negatively impacting her business. Thoughts then turn to her family when Bert and Ernie beg her to stop arguing with Zoe. Upstairs, Kat shares a blunt confrontation with her daughter, warning her that she needs to either change her behaviour (apologising to Sharon, and returning the money) or leave.

Still seething at her mother’s ‘betrayal,’ Zoe packs her bags, ready to leave.

Alfie does his best to console upset Kat (Credit: BBC)

Zoe’s shocked as she receives an ominous warning

Across the Square, Vicki is devastated to learn that Sharon’s done with Walford… again. This comes as she calls Sharon to tell her about Zoe’s lies – only for her sister to tell her that she’s going to America, to stay with Michelle.

Ignoring Zack’s pleas that she back off, Vicki swears revenge against Zoe for what she’s done.

Back at the pub, Zoe confronts Kat. She’s found a picture of them both, smashed up and smeared in fake blood. Kat denies being responsible – and shares an airtight alibi.

But if not Kat, then who destroyed the picture?

