Zoe targeted again as her tormentor attacks in early iPlayer release

WARNING: This piece contains enormous spoilers for tonight’s EastEnders, which is available for streaming now on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on BBC One – as Zoe Slater’s stalker attacks on Halloween night.

Zoe Slater’s mystery tormentor strikes again in EastEnders today (Thursday, October 30), as her Halloween night takes a shocking turn. Zoe was already convinced that someone had it in for her, after finding a smashed-up picture of herself and Kat.

As she accused those she suspected, Zoe was blindsided when she returned to find an old home movie playing in The Vic. This featured footage of her father, the vile rapist Uncle Harry.

Zoe becomes increasingly convinced that someone’s targeting her in EastEnders tonight – as her stalker makes their next move.

Tommy wants to know the full story (Credit: BBC)

Zoe and Kat’s past returns to haunt them in EastEnders tonight

After once again accusing Anthony of playing the tape, Zoe decides to watch it for herself. She’s joined upstairs by Tommy, who’s demanding answers over his family’s past.

Protective Kat is reluctant to let Tommy see the tape’s contents, but she relents. Deciding that the time is right to explain what happened with Uncle Harry, she fills him in on her childhood trauma.

While the video proves to be a bonding moment for Kat and Tommy, Zoe is unable to take the sight of Harry, and leaves the room.

And, as she settles in to spend the night downstairs, her night takes a terrifying turn…

Who’s haunting Zoe? (Credit: BBC)

Zoe’s stalker attacks

As EastEnders comes to a close tonight, Zoe wakes up with a start, amid a power cut. Convinced that she heard something, she heads to the barrel store.

She thinks that it’s her missing cat, but soon comes to realise that she’s not alone in the room. And, as the door slams shut, someone throws her to the ground.

Upstairs, Kat and Alfie wake up to Zoe’s terrified screaming. They rush downstairs to find Zoe locked in the barrel store. She claims that someone snuck in and pushed her over.

Who attacked Zoe in the barrel store? Or, is it as Anthony fears, another sign of a psychotic break?

