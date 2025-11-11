Tragedy shakes the Square as one resident is brutally killed in early iPlayer release

WARNING: The below piece contains massive spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on BBC One – in which one Walford resident is brutally killed.

One Albert Square local breathes their last in EastEnders today (Tuesday, November 11) as a violent showdown takes place between Harry and Okie. With Okie returning for revenge in last night’s episode, Harry rushes to save his friend – only for a fight to break out.

But who dies as Harry and Okie struggle over the blade? And what happens next?

Okie cornered Kojo in EastEnders last night (Credit: BBC)

Someone’s killed as Harry tries to save Kojo in early release

Okie is still holding Kojo captive as tonight’s episode begins. Demanding to know what he and Harry told the police, Okie takes Kojo’s phone.

He gets Harry to return to the flat, where Okie is threatening Kojo with a knife. Harry rushes at Okie, giving Kojo a chance to raise the alarm.

As Kojo flees, a fight breaks out between Harry and Okie. During the struggle Harry accidentally stabs Okie – leaving him fighting for his life.

Harry is horrified to see what he’s done, and rushes to Okie’s aid. However, there’s nothing he can do to save the drug dealer… who promptly dies in his arms.

Teddy tells Nicola his plan (Credit: BBC)

Teddy confesses to killing Okie in EastEnders today

Outside, Teddy finds Kojo traumatised and crying in the street. Learning that Okie has returned to the flat, Teddy runs to find his son.

He discovers Harry in the flat with Okie’s dead body. After bringing Harry home, Teddy and Nicola try to plan what to do next.

Harry wants to go to the police, while Nicola is set on covering up Okie’s death. Teddy sends Harry to clean himself up, before revealing to Nicola that he plans to take the blame himself.

With Harry distracted, Teddy heads back to the flat. He then calls the police, alerting them to Okie’s death.

When Nicola tells him what Teddy has plans, Harry runs across the street just in time to see the police dragging his dad away in handcuffs.

