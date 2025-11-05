Ravi arrested as Harry rats him out to the police – and his life continues to disintegrate next week

The police finally arrested Ravi Gulati in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, November 5) as Harry told the police that he was behind the drugs operation at Kojo’s flat. Harry pulled through after being rescued, and was convinced by angry George to come clean about what had happened.

This followed the events of last night, in which Kojo finally broke free of Okie to alert George and Teddy to the danger at his flat. Teddy and Kojo rushed back across the street to find Okie attempting to kidnap Harry – coming to his aid as the police arrived, and Okie and his thugs fled.

But what does Harry’s rescue mean for Ravi? Here’s everything that happened in EastEnders tonight.

George encouraged Kojo to tell the police what had happened (Credit: BBC)

Harry ratted Ravi out in EastEnders tonight

With Kojo and Harry at the hospital following the events of last night, the families were reeling at what had happened. As they waited for news, George made it clear to Teddy that he blamed Harry for what had happened.

It was then that Nicola arrived at the hospital, to a cold reception from George. He was in a particularly self-righteous mood – although Nicola spon pointed out that Kojo had started it all by flushing the drugs.

Harry, meanwhile, was in recovery from his injuries, and on methadone to assist with drug withdrawals. He was worried that Okie and his men would be back for him. Kojo, meanwhile, refused to talk to the police, out of fear that he’d be deported.

Outside, Nicola begged George not to rat Harry out to the police. Joining Kojo and the police in his room, George tried to get Kojo to open up to the police, but he refused – fearing for Goerge, Gina and the rest of his family’s safety.

The police arrested Ravi (Credit: BBC)

The police arrested Ravi in EastEnders tonight

Meeting with Okie, Ravi demanded to know what had been going on at the flat. Okie begged for a place to lay low, but Ravi refused, and stormed off.

It was time to get out of town, and he tried to convince Priya to join him on an impromptu getaway to Ibiza. She wasn’t having it though, and Ravi was forced to plan his exit alone.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Harry took a visit from a still-very-angry George. Ignoring the fact that Harry had been chained up to a radiator for the last month, he accused him of being as bad as Okie and his thugs.

George’s words ringing in his ears, Harry gave his statement to the police – naming names. All of them.

Bad news for Ravi, who had packed his bag and was ready to go. After bidding a tender farewell to Priya, he was about to leave when the police barged in, arresting him under charges of supplying drugs, human trafficking and exploitation.

Priya’s furious to learn what Ravi’s been up to (Credit: BBC)

Priya kicks Ravi out in spoilers for next week

Ravi seems to be back on the Square in EastEnders spoilers for next week, facing a cold reception from Jack. And he’s not the only one, Priya is also demanding answers after his arrest.

She accuses Harry of lying about Ravi’s involvement, only for Nicola to drop a huge bombshell regarding the extent of his involvement. And, as Priya questions George over what’s happened, Kojo butts in blaming himself.

Heartbroken, Priya kicks Ravi out. Ravi’s week goes from bad to worse when George arrives, furious at him for everything that’s happened. After George leaves, Ravi tells her that everything he did, he did to protect his family.

Meanwhile, Harry and Kojo find themselves in danger when Okie returns for revenge. Sneaking off from protective George and Junior, Kojo returns to his flat, where he’s intercepted by Okie.

After demanding to know what Kojo told the police, Okie orders him to text Harry. As Harry arrives at the flat, a fight breaks out, and he accidentally stabs Okie…

Will Okie survive?

