Knife terror for Harry and Kojo as vengeful Okie returned in EastEnders tonight

Harry and Kojo are in grave danger following the events of EastEnders tonight (Monday, November 10), as vengeful Okie returned. Lying low after the collapse of the drug operation, Okie begged Ravi for help – only to be turned down.

He returned to the scene of the crime, finding that Kojo had also snuck back into the flat. But what happens next as Okie corners petrified Kojo?

Here’s what happens next.

It was the last straw for Priya (Credit: BBC)

Priya kicked Ravi out in EastEnders tonight

As the episode began, Kojo was staying with George at Phil’s home. He wanted to return home, although Junior and George refused, telling him that it wouldn’t be a good idea right now.

Meanwhile, Ravi was back on the streets of Walford after agreeing to work as an informant for the police. He made his excuses to Priya, telling her that Harry and Kojo had wrongly blamed him for everything that had happened.

Fuming, Priya stormed over to the Mitchells’ to have it out with Harry for lying about Ravi’s involvement. Leaping to her son’s defence, Nicola hit back with the revelation that Ravi had been behind everything.

Desperate for answers, Priya paid a visit to George, questioning him over what had happened. Overhearing the conversation, Kojo revealed that he’d been the one who flushed the drugs – and blamed himself for Ravi filling the flat with drug dealers.

Ravi, meanwhile, met with Okie, who begged for a place to lay low. Ravi wanted nothing to do with his former associate though, and refused.

Ravi returned home to find a broken-hearted Priya waiting for him. Realising how he’d betrayed her, she kicked him out.

Kojo found himself in harm’s way again (Credit: BBC)

Kojo in danger as Okie’s out for revenge in EastEnders tonight

As Kojo continued to stew over not being allowed home, George realised that Junior had become preoccupied with something. Junior revealed that (now ex) wife Monique had a new man in her life, and was mooting a fresh start with a new job in Dubai.

Taking advantage of distracted George and Junior, Kojo snuck out, and returned to his flat. Big mistake – he wasn’t alone.

What fresh hell does Okie have in store for Kojo?

Okie threatens Kojo (Credit: BBC)

Harry stabs Okie in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow

Okie continues to threaten Kojo in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow, demanding to know what he’s told the police. He then demands that he text Harry.

Harry, meanwhile, has snuck out to buy drugs to satisfy his cravings. When he gets Kojo’s message, he rushes off, back to the flat. As Okie threatens Kojo with a knife, Harry steps in, and a fight breaks out.

As the two men struggle, Kojo runs off to get help. Harry is horrified when he accidentally stabs Okie during their fight.

Meanwhile, Teddy is filling Barney in on everything that’s happened when Kojo arrives. And, as Nicola opens up to Honey about her pregnancy, she’s shocked to get a phone call about Harry.

What has Harry done?

