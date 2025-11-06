EastEnders aired an explosive episode of the soap tonight (Thursday, November 6) as paranoid Zoe Slater caused another huge scene in The Vic. Still convinced that someone is out to get her, Zoe was shocked as the truth about her missing cat was revealed.

Meanwhile, as Kat struggled to believe her daughter, supportive Anthony hid a secret of his own. Meanwhile, Nicola was hiding something herself – she’s pregnant with George’s baby.

Here’s what happened in EastEnders tonight – and what happens next.

Kat struggled to support her daughter (Credit: BBC)

Fears for her mental health as Zoe’s missing cat returned

Worried about Zoe’s well-being, Zoe prepared a surprise intervention with Anthony, at the cafe. Zoe opened up about Mini Mo’s catnapping, only for Kat to imply that the kidnapping was a symptom of her poor mental health.

Furious, Zoe returned to The Queen Vic, where Alfie was having a second shot at the pub quiz. Upstairs, she was making herself a cuppa when she heard some banging about and a cat’s Miaow.

Finding Bert in the hallway, she accused him and his brother of being responsible for her torment. Bert rushed downstairs, accusing Zoe of being prepared to hit him. And it was then that Ernie emerged with the missing kitty. She’d been under Zoe’s bed, in a pet carrier, all along… or so it seemed.

Shocked, Zoe reiterated that she hadn’t been responsible for taking the cat. Seeing a younger version of herself in Zoe, Kat was seriously worried about her daughter. She was convinced that Zoe was right about being stalked.

Is Zoe telling the truth?

Anthony made a secretive call (Credit: BBC)

Sneaky Anthony hid a secret in EastEnders tonight

Anthony’s recently secretive behaviour was causing his family to grow suspicious. However, Anthony revealed the truth about his mysterious phone calls – he’d been for an interview at the local surgery, and scored himself a job.

But, sneaking off to make another phone call, it soon became clear that he’s still hiding something. “I’ve told dad about the job,” he said. “So if he calls, don’t answer. It’s the least we can do, don’t you think? Protect him from what’s really going on.”

Who was Anthony talking to?

She’s pregnant! (Credit: BBC)

Nicola’s pregnant!

Her son back home after his ordeal, Nicola headed decided to smooth things over with George. However, he wouldn’t budge from his position that it was all Harry’s fault for not calling the police in the first place.

Back home, after being chewed out by Teddy too, an emotional Nicola took a moment alone – pulling a positive pregnancy test from her bag.

Is she pregnant with George’s child?

Will Ravi rat out his superiors? (Credit: BBC)

Ravi agreed to turn informant in EastEnders tonight

Ravi faced questioning following his arrest last night. In addition to drugs charges and human trafficking, he was in the frame for attempted murder, due to Okie and his thugs’ treatment of Harry.

Back in Walford, Priya pressured Jack to give her man a hand, reminding him of their shared history with the gun. Later, Ravi called Priya, who told him to do whatever he needed to in order to secure his release.

Harry and Kojo had both been released from the hospital, sharing a happy reunion on the street. One person who wasn’t happy to see Harry (other than George and Junior, of course), was Gina, who blamed him for everything which had happened with Kojo.

At the station, Ravi was ready to talk. As Jack listened from the next room, Ravi agreed to spill the beans on the whole operation – in exchange for complete immunity for what he’d done.

Ravi’s soon back on the streets of Walford (Credit: BBC)

What happens next as Ravi returns to Walford next week

Ravi’s back on the streets of Walford in EastEnders spoilers for next week, to Harry’s dismay. Meanwhile, Priya is determined to uncover the truth about his arrest, and accuses Harry of lying to the police.

Nicola defends her son, revealing the extent of Ravi’s involvement. When she goes to see George, Priya is horrified by the answers she finds.

Back home, she kicks Ravi out of the house. And, as his week goes from bad to worse, Ravi also has to contend with a furious George. Has he lost everything?

Meanwhile, there’s danger in store for Harry and Kojo when Okie resurfaces. Surprising Kojo when he returns to his flat, Okie demands Kojo text his friend. And, when Harry arrives on the scene, a fight breaks out.

Nicola is confiding with Honey – who has worked out what she’s hiding – when she gets a message about Harry. She rushes to his side to find that he’s accidentally stabbed Okie in the ensuing fight.

Has Harry killed Okie?

Read more: EastEnders cast support Ross Kemp as he announces death of ‘hero’ father