Early EastEnders release reveals the shock consequences of Harry and Kojo’s rescue

WARNING: This piece contains major spoilers for tonight’s episode of EastEnders, which is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on BBC One – as the fallout of Harry Mitchell and Kojo Asare’s rescue is revealed.

Harry and Kojo were saved from their drugs nightmare in EastEnders last night, as Kojo managed to sound the alarm and save his friend. Taking opportunity of a quiet moment, Kojo snuck out of the flat and sought help from George and Teddy.

Rushing over, George called the police while Teddy searched for his son. Okie had attempted to get Harry out of the flat, but to no avail – and he and his thugs were forced to flee as the police arrived.

But what does the future hold for those involved? All is revealed in today’s EastEnders, streaming now on BBC iPlayer…

Kojo managed to get Harry to safety last night (Credit: BBC)

George pressures Harry and Kojo to speak to the police in early EastEnders release

Harry and Kojo are recovering in the hospital as tonight’s episode begins (Wednesday, November 5). The police question Kojo, although he’s reluctant to open up – and remains terrified that Okie and his thugs will hurt George, Gina and the rest of the family.

Frustrated by Kojo’s refusal to name names, George goes to see Harry. Blaming Harry for everything that’s happened, he tells him that he needs to tell the police everything, for Kojo’s sake.

Nicola is against the idea, but Harry agrees, and begins naming names… including boss man Ravi’s.

It’s not looking good for Ravi (Credit: BBC)

Ravi faces the music

Meanwhile, back in Walford, Ravi is horrified to see the police at Kojo’s flat. Okie begs him for a place to lie low, but Ravi refuses.

He attempts to convince Priya to join him on a last-minute holiday, but she’s having none of it. Knowing that trouble is headed his way, Ravi packs his bags and prepares to leave alone.

He’s bidding Priya an emotional goodbye when the police come storming in. Priya is horrified as they arrest Ravi on charges of human trafficking, exploitation, and the supplying of drugs.

Is this the end for Ravi?

