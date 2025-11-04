Harry Mitchell dead? All we know about his fate as Kojo raised the alarm in EastEnders tonight

Things were looking particularly grim for Harry Mitchell in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, November 4), as his continued hostage ordeal came to an end in particularly harrowing fashion. As Teddy informed George and Junior what had been going on, Kojo made a break for freedom – leaving Harry to face Okie’s wrath.

Teddy managed to get to his son’s side before Okie could move him to another location, but Harry was unconscious and unresponsive as the episode ended. And, as the police arrived on the scene, it wasn’t clear whether Harry had survived – especially not after the brutal kicking he’d just gotten from Okie, to boot.

But is Harry dead? Here’s what happened in EastEnders tonight – and all we know about poor Harry’s fate.

Teddy was beginning to panic (Credit: BBC)

George learned the truth in EastEnders tonight

Teddy returned from Cardiff in EastEnders tonight. Having had no luck finding Harry, he made a beeline for Kojo’s flat.

Harry and Kojo were inside, of course – although Okie and one of his thugs were holding them both quiet. Spotting Teddy banging on the door, Junior enquired how his trip to Cardiff had gone. Out of ideas, Teddy instructed him to fetch George.

Teddy returned home where he found Barney, part-way through a Bruce Lee binge. After sending his other son out for the day, Teddy hosted a visit from George and Junior. He explained what had happened, revealing how Ravi and Okie had been using the flat to sell drugs.

George immediately went to call the police, although Teddy was quick to point out that Kojo could go to prison for what he’d done. Rather than storming straight over to the flat, the three men sat and debated what to do next.

Kojo tried to get Harry to freedom (Credit: BBC)

Kojo raised the alarm in EastEnders tonight

Meanwhile, at the flat, Kojo was panicking over sick Harry. Already stressed out over the business, Okie promised to fetch some painkillers, before leaving – ordering Kojo not to leave on his way out.

Finding the key to Harry’s chains in one of Okie’s bags, Kojo released his friend. Poor Harry was too weak to walk though, and begged Kojo to save himself.

As George, Teddy and Junior continued their debate, a panicked Kojo came rushing in. Revealing that an imperiled Harry was at the flat, Kojo ran off again – with Teddy and George in hot pursuit.

Meanwhile, Harry, all alone in the flat, struggled to pull himself across the floor as Okie returned. Realising that Kojo had fled, Okie began laying into Harry. Kojo, George and Teddy arrived at the flat moments later, to find it empty.

As Kojo and Teddy gave chase, George regarded the situation in the flat, finding Kojo’s smashed-up taxi. Meanwhile, Teddy and Kojo found Okie and his boys, trying to drag Harry into the back of a van.

The van sped away – minus Harry, thankfully – as the police arrived on the scene. With Harry unconscious and unresponsive, Kojo was horrified to realise that George had called the police.

A dramatic end to EastEnders tonight. But what happens next?

Harry returns to Walford next week (Credit: BBC)

What happens next as Harry’s hostage ordeal finally ends

While EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow and Wednesday don’t reveal Harry’s fate, he seems to be alive as the story continues next week. With the police getting involved, Priya storms over and accuses him of lying about Ravi’s involvement in the drugs operation.

Matters go from bad to worse when Okie returns to The Square. After cornering Kojo at the flat, he demands that Kojo text Harry and bring him over.

Suffering from withdrawals, Harry has gone to see a dealer about some drugs – but rushes to Kojo’s side when he gets his message. As a fight breaks out, Harry ends up accidentally stabbing Okie.

What will become of Harry and Okie?

