Okie gets nasty with terrified Kojo in early BBC iPlayer release

WARNING: This piece contains massive spoilers for Monday’s episode of EastEnders, which is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on BBC One – as menacing Okie turns on Kojo.

Drug dealer Okie menaces a terrified Kojo in today’s EastEnders (Monday, November 3), forcing him to get involved with the drugs operation again. This comes as Kojo remains fearful for chained-up friend Harry, who remains captive in the flat.

Okie’s not impressed by Kojo’s concern though, and turns on Kojo as he tries to force him with the drugs supply.

Okie demands that Kojo help with the drugs operation (Credit: BBC)

Okie menaces terrified Okie in EastEnders today

As the story continues this week, Okie oversees the drugs operation at Kojo’s flat. In the bedroom, Harry is still chained up in bed, weak and drugged-up.

Growing frustrated, Okie instructs Kojo to help out bagging drugs. When Kojo tries to talk to him about Harry, Okie grabs Kojo’s toy taxi and stomps it to bits on the floor.

Afterwards, a terrified Kojo tells Harry that he plans on saving them both. But can he and Harry get away?

George knows something isn’t right (Credit: BBC)

George seeks answers as Phil returns to Albert Square

Meanwhile, George remains worried about his brother’s whereabouts. His concern only amps up when Phil tells him that he didn’t authorise any time off from The Arches for Harry or Kojo.

George’s worry overshadows Gina’s return from the hospital, following her car crash inuries.

Will George realise what’s been going on before it’s too late?

Kojo’s determined to help Harry (Credit: BBC)

Kojo tries to save himself and Harry in EastEnders tomorrow

As the story continues tomorrow, Teddy returns from Cardiff. Having been unsuccessful in finding Harry, he goes to find George, and tells him what’s been going on.

George immediately tries to call the police, although Teddy warns him that Kojo could be arrested if they alert the police.

Meanwhile, at the flat, Kojo spots an opportunity and attempts to try and release Harry from his chains. Unfortunately, Harry is too weak to walk, and tells Kojo to save himself.

Will Kojo abandon his friend?

