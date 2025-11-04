Kojo makes a last-ditch attempt to save Harry as the situation comes to a head in early iPlayer release

WARNING: This piece contains huge spoilers for tonight’s EastEnders, which is already available for streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on BBC One – in which Kojo makes a last-ditch, desperate attempt to save Harry.

Kojo makes a desperate attempt to save Harry from Okie in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, November 4), after spotting an opportunity to escape. With Okie growing nastier and more aggressive, Kojo realises that time is running out to save Harry.

And, as he spots an opportunity to escape, Kojo attempts to raise the alarm. But can he save Harry in time?

Harry’s too weak to escape (Credit: BBC)

Kojo raises the alarm as Harry struggles to escape in EastEnders tonight

As the episode starts, things are looking grim for Harry and Kojo. With Harry weak and strung out on drugs, Kojo begs Okie to get some medicine for his friend.

After threatening Kojo again, Okie storms off. This gives Kojo the opportunity to find the key to Harry’s chains and free them both.

But, with Harry unable to walk, Kojo is forced to flee alone. He rushes off to find George, who has been alerted to the situation at the flat by Teddy. Worried Teddy had been unsuccessful in finding Harry, and told George and Junior what’s happening at the flat.

Kojo arrives as the men are debating what to do next, and begs them to help him save Harry.

Teddy tries to convince George not to call the police (Credit: BBC)

Harry’s life hangs in the balance in early iPlayer release

Meanwhile, at the flat, Okie returns to find Kojo gone and Harry free from his chains. After giving Harry a beating, he drags him out of the flat, where he and two thugs try to bundle him into the back of a van.

Teddy and Kojo find them on the street as they’re about to whisk Harry away. Just as a confrontation is about to take place, police sirens sound on the nearby street.

Okie and his men flee, leaving Harry behind. As Teddy and Kojo rush to his side, they find Harry unconscious and unresponsive.

Meanwhile, as the police pull up to the scene, George emerges from Kojo’s flat. He’s called the police – but has he made the situation worse for Harry and Kojo?

