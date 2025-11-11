George isn’t the father of Nicola’s baby, EastEnders fan theory predicts

EastEnders fans have predicted that George isn’t the father of Nicola’s baby, following last week’s shocking news that she’s pregnant. The soap revealed that Nicola’s expecting, although she’s yet to confirm who exactly the father is.

The most likely candidate would seem to be George, who has been sleeping with Nicola since she seduced at Harry’s Barn. Their situationship has hit a stumbling block recently though, as he learned of the horrifying situation at Kojo’s flat.

Nicola tried to talk to George last week, but he rejected her – telling her that things were completely over between the pair of them.

Is the baby George’s? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict George isn’t the father of Nicola’s baby

Following last week’s baby bombshell, fans shared their thoughts on social media. And while it was widely agreed that George is indeed the father, some wondered if the baby might be the result of a one-night-stand we’ve yet to see.

“Could Nicola’s baby be Jack’s? They slept together once?!” asked one fan on Reddit.

“It’s not impossible that there was a one-nighter that we didn’t get to see. For all we know, she and Zack are having their second together,” said another.

“Can’t wait for George to be the father of Nicola’s baby then turn out to be Zack’s in 15 years time,” a fourth commented.

Who’s the daddy?

The news couldn’t come at a worse time for Nicola (Credit: BBC)

Nicola opens up to Honey in EastEnders spoilers

Nicola opens up to Honey in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers (for Tuesday, November 11) as her behaviour continues to arouse suspicions. Sensing that something’s amiss, Honey prods Nicola for answers, which is when she reveals what she’s been hiding.

She doesn’t have long to talk things over though – as a call from Teddy alerts her to an alarming situation unfolding across the Square.

