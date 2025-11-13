The Mitchells suffer another huge blow as Teddy delivers a devastating update in early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below piece contains massive spoilers for tonight’s episode of EastEnders, which is available for streaming now on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television – in which Teddy Mitchell shares a heartbreaking update with his family.

Teddy breaks some devastating news to his family in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, November 13), in the wake of his arrest this week. This comes after he confessed to killing Okie, in an attempt to save son Harry from the consequences.

Teddy’s scheme backfired, however, when lawyer Ritchie informed him that the police would be charging him with murder. And, as he broke the news to Nicola last night, the pair became overcome with emotion, aware that Teddy’s entire future now hangs in the balance.

Will Teddy be sent to prison for murder? And how will Harry react to news of his father’s murder charge?

The police have charged Teddy with murder (Credit: BBC)

Teddy shares some shocking news in early EastEnders release

As the story continues tonight, Nicola is trying to maintain an air of normality for Barney and Harry. However, they soon realise that the police have charged Teddy with murder, and Harry attempts to confess.

Nicola manages to talk him out of going to the police, but Harry struggles with both the guilt and his addiction symptoms. When a panicked Kojo comes banging on his door, Harry gives in to temptation, and texts his dealer.

Meanwhile, at the prison, Nicola sits down with Teddy. He reveals that the police are beginning to ask some difficult questions – so he’s going to plead guilty to the murder charges in the hope of protecting Harry from their investigation.

Nicola is horrified when she realises that this means that he ex-husband faces fifteen years in prison. But there’s another terrible shock waiting back on Albert Square…

Harry’s not coping well with the pressure (Credit: BBC)

Guilt-ridden Harry relapses

Returning to Albert Square, Nicola sends Barney off to get a take-away while she figures out how to break the news. She goes indoors, where she finds Harry passed out on the sofa – having suffered a drug overdose.

Rushing to her son’s side, she calls an ambulance. Can they get to Harry in time?

