EastEnders icon Pat Evans to return as Nigel’s dementia symptoms worsen

EastEnders has revealed plans for Pat Evans’ return to the soap, with Pam St. Clement reprising the iconic role. Pat’s shocking return comes as Nigel’s dementia symptoms intensify, causing him to see visions of his life in the 1990s.

This comes thirteen years after Pat’s death in the soap – dying of cancer on New Year 2012. Pam briefly returned for a cameo in 2016, visiting dying friend (and love rival) Peggy Mitchell as she too lay dying.

And, as the soap prepares to air their latest Christmas surprise – which Pam has already filmed – the actress has opened up about her return to EastEnders.

This is not a drill – Pat is coming back to EastEnders! (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)

EastEnders reveals Pat Evans’ return

Speaking about her surprise comeback, Pam revealed: “I was both surprised and excited to be asked back to tread the streets of Walford once again and to be involved in Nigel’s touching dementia storyline.

She continued: “It was lovely to be welcomed back by those with whom I had worked for so long. It was just like coming home.”

Meanwhile, Executive Producer Ben Wadey paid tribute, saying: “It’s an honour and a privilege to welcome Pam St Clement back to EastEnders for a special episode in Nigel’s ongoing dementia storyline.

“Pat Evans is one of the most cherished and iconic characters to have graced the streets of Walford, and I know I speak on behalf of everyone when I say what a delight it was to see Pat and Pam back in The Queen Vic as she helps Nigel in his time of need.”

The soap teased Pat’s return earlier today (Thursday, November 13), posting an image of a Christmas tree to its social media accounts. Hanging from that tree? A pair of very distinctive-looking earrings.

Pat visits Nigel as his decline to dementia continues (Credit: BBC)

Pat ‘returns’ as Nigel’s dementia symptoms intensify

Pat’s surprise comeback comes as Nigel’s dementia symptoms intensify over the Christmas period. According to the BBC, Nigel grows confused after screening his festive film for friends and neighbours. His thoughts then turn to the 1990s – which is where Pat is waiting.

EastEnders worked with Dementia UK to ensure that they have portrayed Nigel’s story portrayed accurately and sensitively.

