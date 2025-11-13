Enigmatic social media post hints at “Christmas full of surprises” on EastEnders this year

Christmas is always an eventful time of the year for EastEnders, and the BBC have teased what we can expect from the soap this year in an enigmatic new social media post. With Christmas only a month away, speculation has already begun as to what’s going down.

Between Nigel’s dementia, Zoe’s search for her son and Nicola’s pregnancy, this year’s festive period promises to be an explosive one. While Executive Producer Ben Wadey has yet to share what exactly he has in store, the soap has teased what’s lurking in the stocking.

What does EastEnders have planned for Christmas 2025?

Christmas is always a dramatic time for the residents of Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders hints at Christmas Future in new social media post

Posting to the soap’s Instagram and X accounts, the BBC shared a tantalising glimpse of what it has in store for this year’s Christmas treat. A close-up of a Christmas tree revealed a distinctive-looking pair of earrings, sparking fan speculation.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, the same image was hidden behind layers of red-and-white wrapping paper, with more becoming visible as the reader scrolls.

This year, Christmas will be full of surprises… ❄️ #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/TsW4LUsqpw — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) November 13, 2025

“This year, Christmas will be full of surprises…” the accompanying caption reads, accompanied by two eyeball emoji and a snowflake.

But whose earrings are they?

Last year’s Christmas saw Cindy Beale take a battering (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans share their theories as soap drops huge hint

In the comments below the post, viewers were quick to speculate as to what the soap had planned. And many assumed that it could be a clue to one (or more) character’s return – Linda back from her cruise, perhaps?

“I’m guessing these are Linda’s so either Janine or mick (or both will be back) can anyone make out what the reflection is on the blue part,” said one fan, honing in on the earrings.

“It’s going to be Linda, as I’m sure she has a pair similar to this and we know she’s coming back for Christmas as is Max, so she’s probably going to be a part of it,” agreed another.

“I wonder if this is one of the earrings that Zoe, Alfie and Kat find next week. This is all gonna be interesting,” said a third, referring to recent spoilers.

“Pat Butcher’s gonna resurrect from the dead?” joked another.

“The Ford family is coming to Albert Square. I think Jasmine is part of that family. Betty Ford is her Grandmother,” said a fifth, suggesting that it could have something to do with Cindy Beale (again).

What do you think the soap has in store?

