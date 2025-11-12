EastEnders cast celebrate one year of the already iconic Nicola Mitchell

Actress Laura Doddington and the cast of EastEnders have celebrated one year of Nicola Mitchell. The fearsome Mitchell mama joined the soap one year ago, quickly setting the cat among the pigeons as she joined ex-husband Teddy and sons Barney and Harry on the Square.

Since then, Nicola’s been through a lot – including the reveal that she murdered her own son’s girlfriend, and shared a secret baby with Zack Hudson. Recent episodes have also seen her come to terms with Harry being held captive by Ravi and Okie, while also reckoning with her own pregnancy.

To mark one year of EastEnders, Laura has shared a reel of Nicola’s best bits to her Instagram account, captioning the post: “Can not believe it is a year since Nicola Mitchell arrived on the Square! What a year!”

It’s been a year since Laura Doddington joined the soap as Nicola Mitchell (Credit: BBC)

Happy one year anniversary to Nicola Mitchell!

Sharing a series of behind the scenes snaps, publicity pictures and selfies with her co-stars, Laura penned a tribute to her character and time on EastEnders.

In the caption, she shared: “I still cannot believe my absolute luck that I get to play Nicola Mitchell. A year on screen today!”

She continued: “Can’t imagine my life without this amazing character and the absolutely awesome team at Eastenders! What a lucky woman I am.”

The ensuing picture montage included selfies with co-stars Roland Manookian (who plays sometime husband Teddy), and screen son Elijah Holloway, who plays Harry Mitchell.

And her fellow members of the EastEnders cast were quick to celebrate the milestone in the comments below.

Nicola quickly marked herself as a force to be reckoned with (Credit: BBC)

Nicola Doddington’s co-stars pay tribute to 12-month milestone

In the comments beneath Laura’s post, Ravi Gulati actor Aaron Thiara kicked things off. He wrote: “I’m Team Dodders all day everyday.”

“And what a year!” said Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki Panesar.

Meanwhile Emma Barton (aka Honey Mitchell) shared a series of love heart emojis, while Heather Peace responded with a flame and an explosion emoji.

“Queen Dodders x Happy Walford Birthday friend!” said Vicki Fowler actress Alice Haig.

Happy EastEnders anniversary to Laura! Here’s hoping for many years more of Nicola Mitchell.

