EastEnders viewers confused by massive ‘plot hole’ as Teddy confesses to killing Okie

Fans of EastEnders have pointed out a huge ‘flaw’ in Teddy Mitchell’s plan to save Harry – by confessing to killing Okie. Harry accidentally stabbed Okie last night (Tuesday, November 11) as a bloody fight broke out between the two rivals.

As Kojo fled the flat, Harry and Okie fought over a knife. And, in the struggle which followed, Okie fell on the blade. The rest – by which we mean Okie – is grisly history.

Okie was threatening Kojo when Harry intervened (Credit: BBC)

Teddy took the blame for Okie death in EastEnders last night

After speaking to a traumatised Kojo, Teddy arrived on the scene, where Harry was holding Okie’s lifeless body. Teddy rushed Harry home to Nicola, where they plotted to their next move. But with Harry set on footing the blame, Teddy realised that he’d have to take equally drastic action.

After sending Harry get to cleaned up, Teddy returned to Kojo’s flat. He then called the police and admitted to killing Okie.

Too late, Harry realised what his dad was up to. He rushed back to Kojo’s flat, only to find that the police had arrived – and were leading his dad away in handcuffs.

A dramatic end to the episode. But was Teddy’s confession really necessary?

What consequences will Teddy face? (Credit: BBC)

Fans confused by huge ‘flaw’ in Teddy confession

Taking to social media, fans shared their thoughts on last night’s EastEnders. Between the praise for Okie’s surprisingly emotional send-off, some found themselves wondering why Teddy had chose to take culpability for what was a clear act of self-defence.

“The police took Kojo’s evidence enough seriously before, then they would take his testimony of self defence surely, this is ridiculous!” wrote one fan on X.

“So Teddy is being charged with murder? See why he should have let Harry tell the truth that it was self defence,” said another.

A third agreed: “It was self defence. Harry would get off.”

“Why is Teddy taking the blame?? It was a clear case of self-defence on Harry’s part,” asked a fourth.

Has Teddy needlessly destroyed his own life for nothing? And will the police believe that at was he who killed Okie in self-defence?

