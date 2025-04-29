EastEnders: Everything wrong with Nicola body dig

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, April 28) saw Nicola Mitchell turn gravedigger after learning that her right-hand man Benji had buried murder victim Shireen’s body with a piece of evidence linking her to the crime.

Faced with this evidence, Nicola knew that she needed to get to work if she wanted to keep her hands clean. And this meant getting them dirty. So, shovel in hand, she headed to Paradise Park to exhume the body.

Ranting about everything she’d done to protect her family, she was found there by Teddy, who promised to stick by his ex-wife no matter what. Dramatic scenes, but also some of the silliest the soap has ever aired.

And fans were quick to notice the various things which didn’t make sense about Nicola’s big dig.

X marks the spot (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: How did Nicola know exactly where to find Shireen’s body?

Arriving in Paradise Park, Nicola followed a map on her phone until she reached the spot – a patch of dirt on what looked like a rocky path. Sure, she had a GPS location for Shireen‘s body – but how did she know the exact spot to start digging?

“Did I miss something….How did that Nicola know exactly where to dig?” asked one fan on X.

Nicola’s phone revealed she was using the Geocaching app What3Words (a system designed to identify any location on the surface of Earth within 3 metres) that’s still a lot of digging for one night – unless Benji buried Shireen a few inches below ground, that is.

Whistle while you work… or loudly confess to your crimes, in Nicola’s case (Credit: BBC)

Nicola gives villainous monologue as she digs up a body on EastEnders

As she set to work, Nicola revealed the whole bloody affair, shouting the details of Shireen’s murder into the night. “The first time Harry brought you home I could see it written all over his face. You had him in the palm of your hand,” she ranted.

“Even when when you were fighting like cats and dogs. You had him. You were going to break his heart and I ended up doing it for you,” she continued.

She then revealed her motive: “Maybe it was too much like looking in a mirror for me. You were going to ruin Harry’s life! And you knew too much. Sooner or later… you would’ve told Teddy that Barney wasn’t his. You know, out of spite or anger.

“Or maybe out the goodness or your heart but… i couldn’t let that happen. You would’ve broken us.”

Screaming and shouting where anyone could have heard her, it was a good job there was no-one within earshot to learn what she’d done. Talking of which…

Teddy was just in the nick of time… to not hear a word (Credit: BBC)

How didn’t Teddy hear Nicola’s confession?

Seconds later, Teddy arrived on the scene. He’d apparently not heard a word of what Nicola had just said, in spite of her not speaking particularly quietly in an otherwise silent park.

“I hadn’t any idea that Teddy had a hearing problem until tonight. She was so loud I think Barney could have heard her,” joked one fan on Reddit.

“I was like, if you’re digging up a body, shouldn’t you do it as quietly as possible? Here Nicola is shouting and ranting as she digs!” commented another.

Nicola only has Benji’s word that Shireen’s buried in Paradise Park (Credit: BBC)

Shireen still alive and working with Benji, fan theory predicts

As it is, Nicola’s late-night dig may be a moot point, with fans speculating that Shireen might still live. And even if she is dead, why would Benji tell her about the bracelet so she could dig it up for herself?

Is Shireen, as one fan theory suggested, working with Benji to bring down Nicola? We wouldn’t trust that one as far as we could throw him.

