Shireen is alive and working with Benji to bring Nicola down, EastEnders fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that Shireen Bashar may be alive and working with Nicola’s hired thug, Benji. This came as Nicola scrabbled to cover up Shireen’s ‘murder,’ with Teddy having learned about her death.

With work already underway on the Paradise Park development, a desperate Nicola realised that she had no option but to exhume the corpse. Benji had told her that he’d buried Shireen with an item of Nicola’s jewellery, tying her to the murder.

And with speculation growing that Shireen isn’t dead after all, some have wondered whether Benji might be lying about her fate.

Benji told Nicola that he’d buried Shireen with evidence of her involvement (Credit: BBC)

Shireen alive and working with Benji, EastEnders fan theory predicts

Writing on X as last night’s scenes aired, fans shared their thought’s on Shireen’s death. And one wondered whether she might be using her ‘killer’ to bring Nicola down.

“I feel like shireen is alive and working with benji to take down Nicola,” suggested one fan.

Is Benji telling the truth?

Benji’s got dangerous leverage over Nicola (Credit: BBC)

Benji lying about Shireen, viewers predict

Elsewhere, fans continued to share their thought’s on Benji’s claims to have buried her with Nicola’s bracelet.

“Shireen’s definitely still alive though right? Benji the hunstman took pity on her and released her and she’s been living with 7 blokes in Dagenham. The Evil “queen” has been lied to i reckon,” suggested one fan.

“I don’t think Shereen is really dead – I think we’re being led to believe that she is dead and Benji has used the “Braclet” excuse as an alibi to just put the frighteners on Nicola,” another wrote.

“Hmm…i have a feeling that not only is shireen still alive…but she’s got nicola’s diamond bracelet…and she’ll use it to prove that nicola was the one who orchestrated her disappearance, when she turns up in the future…” a third said.

Is Benji being completely honest about Shireen – and the bracelet?

Read more: EastEnders to mark 80 years since V.E. Day with special episode

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!