EastEnders to mark 80 years since V.E. Day with special episode

The BBC has announced that it will air a special episode of EastEnders to mark the 80th anniversary of V.E. Day in the UK. As the real world remembers and honours those who gave their lives to World War II, the residents of Walford will do so too – holding a party at newly re-opened Queen Vic.

The episode will feature nods to wartime Britain. This will include snippets of historical footage and music associated with World War II and the subsequent celebrations which took place across London on May 8, 1945, as the people of England learned that Germany had surrendered to the Allies – ending the war.

In doing so, The Queen Vic will re-open its doors for the first time since its explosion in February – welcoming home the residents of Albert Square as they gather to remember those who fought and gave their lives in the war.

The residents of Walford gather to remember V.E. Day (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders to mark V.E. Day with special episode

Speaking on the episode, Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “Like many others across the UK who will be marking this poignant moment in history, we wanted to honour and remember those courageous individuals who gave their lives during the war with a special EastEnders episode marking 80 years since V.E. Day.”

But what else can we expect from Walford’s V.E. Day episode?

As Nigel’s symptoms worsen, The Queen Vic re-opens its doors (Credit: BBC)

Nigel’s dementia symptoms worsen as Walford celebrates V.E. Day

Wanting to mark V.E. Day’s 80th anniversary, Phil and Jean convince Linda to hold The Queen Vic’s grand re-opening on the same day. But with Nigel’s dementia symptoms beginning to worsen, he starts to believe that it’s 1995.

Elsewhere, as The Vic finally re-opens its doors, the residents of Walford gather to honour and remember those who gave their lives during the war.

This very special episode of EastEnders is set to air on Thursday, May 8.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

