EastEnders fans declare ‘Bravo Steve McFadden and Paul Bradley’ over ‘powerful’ Nigel dementia episode

EastEnders airs an episode focusing on Nigel Bates and his future amid his worsening dementia symptoms on Wednesday April 23 and fans who have already watched on BBC iPlayer are hailing actors Steve Mcfadden and Paul Bradley.

The emotional scenes will air on BBC One at 7.30pm, but are already available to watch on the streaming service.

*Warning spoilers follow for Wednesday April 23 episode of EastEnders*

Things are getting too much for Nigel (Credit: BBC)

Nigel and his dementia battle in EastEnders

On Tuesday April 22 Nigel had an encounter with a group of lads and ended up hitting his head. He had already had a bad day confusing Harvey for a paedophile who’d targeted his stepdaughter, Clare.

Meanwhile, Phil had found a video on Nigel’s phone explaining he would take his own life if his symptoms got worse. He also left a note for Phil saying goodbye as he didn’t want to be a burden.

Phil and Linda put the pieces together and frantically searched the Square for Nigel. Thankfully, the hospital soon called and revealed they had Nigel there.

Nigel was adamant he wouldn’t be a burden to Phil and insisted he was leaving and would be going to live in a holiday park by the coast.

However after a conversation with Yolande, Phil realised he couldn’t let Nigel go anywhere. He told him he would care for him until the end.

“This ain’t about me saving you, this is about saving both of us,” Phil reassured concerned Nigel. “You commit to staying here and I will commit to looking after you. Til the end.”

Nigel agreed saying: “Til the end.”

Phil wants to support Nigel the way Nigel has supported him (Credit: BBC)

Fans heap praise on Steve McFadden and Paul Bradley

Actors Steve McFadden (Phil) and Paul Bradley (Nigel) can always be relied on to deliver brilliant performances. Even so, this particular episode had fans even more full of praise than usual.

“Well tonight’s episode is a masterpiece and one of my all time favourites ever. So emotional but so heartwarming. Seeing another side of Phil is a welcome change, I love his relationship with Nigel,” said one on social media.

Another added: “The best episodes of soaps are always the ones where you give two great characters and actors the space to really live and breathe within what is by definition a fairly restricted time format. Today proved that.”

“Well done to Paul Bradley and Steve Mcfadden. Sensitively, yet sadly, handled,” agreed one more.

A fourth wrote: “I love this Team Nigel network of characters. And I love a Richard Davidson script. And I love these stunning little mid-week episodes that come without fanfare and just take your breath away with the quiet power of their words and performances.”

“Another powerful storyline from EastEnders. Bravo Steve McFadden and Paul Bradley, Phil and Nigel!” said a fifth.

A sixth said: “A heartbreaking episode of EastEnders tonight purely focusing on Nigel’s dementia storyline. But can Phil save his best friend before it’s too late?. Really emotional scenes tonight from Paul Bradley and Steve McFadden. Their dynamic is fantastic to watch.”

Read more: Nigel to die at Christmas, EastEnders fans fear

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm, with the episode released on iPlayer every morning at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think