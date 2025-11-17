Traumatised Vicki hit with bombshell Joel news in early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below piece is full of spoilers for EastEnders tonight, which is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer already, but has not yet aired on terrestrial television – in which Vicki receives some harrowing news about Joel.

Vicki Fowler continues to struggle in the wake of Joel’s attack, as she learns some terrible news about her court case. In today’s episode (Monday, November 17), Vicki is disturbed when she hears that Joel plans on pleading not guilty to the attack.

She heads to The Vic in an attempt to distract herself – but worse awaits in the form of Chelsea’s date, Damon. And, as she publicly humiliates Damon, their argument escalates, and Vicki leaves him at death’s door.

Has Vicki killed a man?

Vicki learns that Joel will be pleading not guilty (Credit: BBC)

Joel continues to torment Vicki in early EastEnders release

As the story continues today, Vicki remains haunted by last week’s events. Later, she and Zack meet with her case worker, who shares the bad news that Joel will be pleading not guilty to attacking her.

Vicki’s distraught, but Zack and Kat convince her to attend quiz night at The Vic in an attempt to take her mind off things.

However, worse awaits when she spots Chelsea flirting with her new date, Damon…

Vicki gets into an ugly confrontation with Chelsea’s date (Credit: BBC)

Vicki’s night ends in violence

At The Vic, things get off to a bad start when Vicki finds herself on the same quiz team as Ross. Tensions between the pair begin to thaw off, but she’s distracted by Chelsea’s date.

After reprimanding him for trying to get Chelsea drunk, Vicki overhears him on the phone to his wife. She exposes him as a cheat in front of everyone, although Chelsea admits that she already knew he was married.

However, that’s enough to ruin the night for both of them, storming off out of The Vic. Outside, Vicki bumps into Damon again at McKlunky’s, where he gets nasty. Vicki follows him to the launderette, continuing their row.

And, as Damon gets too close for comfort, Vicki gives him a shove. Damon falls to the floor, hitting his head.

Has Vicki killed Damon?

Read more: EastEnders announces Barry Evans return as Nigel’s dementia symptoms intensify at Christmas