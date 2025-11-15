EastEnders announces Barry Evans return as Nigel’s dementia symptoms intensify at Christmas

EastEnders has announced that Barry Evans is returning to the soap next month. Bumbling Barry appeared on the soap for ten years, played by actor Shaun Williamson – before meeting his fateful (fatal) end on New Year’s Day in 2004.

Viewers will remember Barry died after falling from a cliff while arguing with wife Janine. And, as Janine tried to wriggle out of responsibility for pushing her husband so, an iconic line was born. If only he’d worn slip-on shoes, eh!

Barry will join fellow Albert Square icon Pat Evans in their return to The Vic, as a special episode lets us see the world through Nigel’s eyes – taking him back to 1990s-era Walford.

Barry will return to the soap for a very special episode next month (Credit: BBC)

Barry Evans to return to EastEnders for Christmas

The soap gave a tease as to Barry’s return earlier today, with a cryptic social media post to its X and Instagram accounts. A partially unwrapped Christmas present revealed a pair of shoes (size 8) with the barcode 01012004 – referencing the date Barry fell to his death.

“Christmas is all about cracking open surprises,” read the caption on Instagram.

Announcing the news of Barry’s return, Executive Producer Ben Wadey said: “I’m delighted to welcome Shaun Williamson back to EastEnders for Nigel’s special episode.”

He continued: “Barry Evans was renowned for being one of Walford’s unluckiest residents, most notably for his choice of shoes. And so it was a privilege to welcome him back alongside Pat for these special scenes in The Vic.”

But what can viewers expect from Barry’s scenes next month?

Nigel will be joined by Pat and Barry in The Vic (Credit: BBC)

Shaun Williamson breaks silence on return to soap

As news of his return broke, Shaun said: “It was a complete shock getting the call to go back to Albert Square, but so exciting!

“I have to admit to a few nerves (loads!) when I walked back onto the set of The Queen Victoria. But it was so great to work with old friends and colleagues on such a brilliant episode.”

He finished: “Just goes to show, you never know what’s around the corner!”

Like Pat, Barry will return as Nigel holds a screening of his festive film in December. As his dementia symptoms intensify, Nigel imagines he’s back in The Vic in the 1990s, where he sees old friends and neighbours Barry and Pat again.

Read more: EastEnders cast celebrate one year of the already iconic Nicola Mitchell