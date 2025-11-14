Nigel to die on the day Pat ‘returns’, EastEnders fan theory predicts

Pat Evans is returning to EastEnders, the soap has confirmed – visiting Nigel as his dementia symptoms continue to intensify. Not bad, considering she died thirteen years ago.

Pat will return in a special episode next month, as Nigel celebrates the release of his festive film. As an emotional night ends, Nigel’s mind takes him back to the 1990s, where a meeting with Albert Square legend Pat beckons.

Excellent news for fans of the soap, although it’s left some fearing what this might mean for poor Nigel.

Pat reunites with Nigel next month (Credit: BBC)

Nigel to die as Pat returns, EastEnders fans predict

As news of Pat’s return dropped, fans shared their concern for Nigel’s future. With Nigel’s dementia only worsening, some feared that Pat’s comeback could signal his death in the very same episode.

“Pat also came back for Peggy’s farewell and that was sad. I don’t want Nigel to leave in this episode, but it would be a throwback to Peggy Mitchell leaving, and would be really beautiful,”recalled one viewer.

“This announcement screams out “iconic final appearance.” Hope I’m wrong, Nigel’s story could’ve gone on for at least a couple of years, but it’s looking all the more likely they’ve got Pam St Clement in for the send off,” agreed another.

A third asked: “Will Nigel’s death be the Xmas story Charles dickens Christmas carol scrooge type?”

“So we are repeating Peggy’s death episode with her talking to ghost Pat. This time with Nigel,” said a fourth.

Does the tragic death of Nigel beckon?

Actress Pam St. Clement is coming back as Pat (Credit: ITV)

Pam St. Clement shares excitement at soap return

Of her return to EastEnders, actress Pam St. Clement said: “I was both surprised and excited to be asked back to tread the streets of Walford once again and to be involved in Nigel’s touching dementia storyline.”

She continued: “It was lovely to be welcomed back by those with whom I had worked for so long. It was just like coming home.”

This marks the second time she has returned to the soap since Pat’s death in 2012. She also returned in 2016, on Peggy’s deathbed, and later appeared in a special documentary, earlier this year, to mark 40 years of EastEnders.

Are you looking forward to Pam’s latest return?

Read more: EastEnders cast celebrate one year of the already iconic Nicola Mitchell