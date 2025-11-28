EastEnders reveals breast cancer diagnosis for Sam Mitchell ahead of return to soap

EastEnders has revealed that Sam Mitchell will face a breast cancer diagnosis upon her return to the soap in December. The fan favourite character left Walford early last year, leaving Albert Square behind after falling out with her family.

With actress set to reprise her role, speculation is rife as to what brings Sam back home. While the exact details are unclear, the BBC has revealed that Sam will be diagnosed with breast cancer as she arrives back on Albert Square.

Sam is terrified when she discovers a lump on her breast, and tries to hide it from her friends and family. However, Jack, Denise and Phil convince her to speak to a doctor – who subsequently diagnoses her with breast cancer.

This, in turn, leads to successful surgery, in scenes which will air over the New Year.

The BBC revealed details of Sam’s return today (Friday, November 28), sharing insight into her breast cancer journey. The soap has worked with the charity Breast Cancer Now to ensure sensitive and handling of the storyline.

Executive Producer Ben Wadey said: “It was imperative that we worked with Breast Cancer Now to ensure that Sam’s important breast cancer storyline was portrayed sensitively and accurately.

“Sam is initially hesitant to seek medical advice after she finds a lump in her breast. But with the support of family and friends, Sam gets help quickly. And because her cancer is caught early, she’s able to successfully remove her breast lump via a lumpectomy in the New Year.”

Sally Kum, associate director of nursing and health information for Breast Cancer Now shared: “Sam’s experience will resonate with thousands of EastEnders viewers. We’ve drawn on our insights and extensive expertise supporting people affected by breast cancer to help guide this storyline and ensure it’s portrayed authentically.

“We know that the earlier breast cancer is diagnosed, the better the chances of successful treatment and, ultimately, of lives being saved. As such, EastEnders is delivering a vital health message by raising awareness of the importance of breast checking, knowing the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, and getting any new or unusual breast changes checked by a GP.”

Kim Medcalf shares ‘excitement’ at soap return

The BBC revealed that Sam would be returning to EastEnders earlier this month. Sam will return during the Christmas period, where she reunites with brother Phil and old frenemy Zoe Slater. But does she have anything to do with Zoe’s current stalker torment?

Of her return to EastEnders, actress Kim Medcalf said: “I love the character of Sam. She always causes drama wherever she goes. But she also has that vulnerable side too, which is great to play.”

And, as the news broke, Kim also posted to her X account: “So excited to be back on the Square!!!”

Sam’s return to Walford will begin in December.

