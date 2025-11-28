Is Denzel leaving EastEnders? All we know as fans predict soap exit after three years

A social media post by star Jaden Ladega has prompted theories that Denzel Danes is leaving EastEnders after three years. Taking to Instagram yesterday (Thursday, November 28), actor hinted at some massive scenes coming up for Denzel and his screen father, Howie.

Exiting stuff! However, some wondered whether this might be Jaden’s way of hinting that he’s leaving the soap, especially given that Howie’s currently on a dark path which can only end in disaster for himself and his family.

But are Denzel and Howie really leaving the soap?

Actor Jaden Ladega plays Denzel on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans share fears that Denzel could be leaving EastEnders

Posting a picture to his Instagram stories, Jaden teased what’s to come for Denzel next week. However, something about the tone had fans wondering whether Jaden was subtly announcing his departure from Walford.

“Will always be very grateful for this moment in my life keep watching especially next week,” wrote the young actor.

“Hmm how do we take this. Is Denzel on his way out? Would be sad to see him go in all honesty,” one fan commented on X as the post began circulating.

“Wouldn’t be surprised if Denzel leaves, especially if Howie goes, which it looks like they’re building towards an exit for,” wrote another, in a DigitalSpy thread.

A third agreed: “Denzel has been severely underused this this year. Makes sense though if Howie is leaving.”

“I think it’s a shame if Denzel is leaving. I like him and think he has a lot of potential,” said a fourth.

However, it’s important to note that neither EastEnders nor Jaden have said – or even really hinted – that Denzel is leaving the soap.

Anthony’s onto Howie (Credit: BBC)

War between Anthony and Howie in spoilers for next week

As last night’s episode aired, Howie resorted to theft after Kim inadvertently torpedoed her own Kimfluencer career. As he went to work, Howie took delivery of a parcel for Penny, containing what he assumed to be an expensive jewellery item.

Realising that it had come from a swanky jewellers, he pocketed the item. Howie finds himself in a sticky situation in EastEnders spoilers for next week, when Patrick assumes that he’s going to propose to Kim. After speaking to Alfie, Howie decides to follow through – and proposes to Kim at the Christmas lights switch-on.

Meanwhile, Anthony grows suspicious and decides to find out what Howie is hiding. He’s successful in getting the dirt he needs, but Howie turns the tables when he discovers some juicy gossip about Anthony himself.

At the engagement party, things boil over, risking everything.

