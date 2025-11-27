EastEnders reveals details of Linda Carter’s return to Walford

Details of Linda Carter’s return to EastEnders have been revealed in advance spoilers for the soap. Linda left the Square earlier this year, after handing over reigns of The Queen Vic to Kat and Alfie, and heading off on a long, well-deserved holiday.

It’s been four months since Linda embarked upon her cruise. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of her return, with both the BBC and actress Kellie Bright keeping quiet about the circumstances surrounding her homecoming.

Confirmation has finally come that Linda will return… including the exact date, and news of a dramatic fire on Albert Square.

Linda left the Square after selling the pub to Kat (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers reveal when Linda will return

While detailed spoilers haven’t yet been released, fans can find a tease of what’s to come on the BBC’s official website for the soap. This includes the information that Linda will return on Monday, December 15.

The brief synopsis for that date reads: “Linda is in for a shock when she returns to Walford.”

As the story continues on Tuesday, November 16, Linda will then “open up” to an unlikely person. Subsequently, on Wednesday, a fire breaks out, with consequences for the locals.

What fresh chaos awaits Linda upon her return to Albert Square? And will any lives be claimed in the fire?

Are you looking forward to Linda’s return? (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Linda when she returns to Walford

Much has gone on in Linda’s absence from the Square. With Kat and Alfie now running The Vic, mum Elaine is preparing to open up her boutique hotel across the street.

Meanwhile, there’s also the return of her old flame, Max Branning, who popped by for Lauren and Peter’s wedding party. He didn’t stick around long, but with Max’s permanent return looming, Linda will have some tough questions to answer when they’re reunited.

How long can she keep the existence of the daughter he never knew he had a secret? And how will Linda react to news of her son’s new relationship with Callum Highway?

Knowing Linda, it’ll all kick off in dramatic fashion.

