EastEnders fans split as soap announces Max Branning flashforward

Max Branning will return in a special flashforward episode next year, EastEnders has revealed. Set to air on January 1, 2026, it will see Max Branning attempt to navigate a unique situation which has far-reaching consequences for himself and his family.

Sharing the news, Executive Producer Ben Wadey teased: “2026 is going to be full of drama in Walford, especially for the Brannings, and the episode is sure to raise plenty of questions on how Max has got himself, and his family, into such predicaments.”

Ben teased: “But all is not what it seems, so stay tuned for 2026 to find out how and why.”

Exciting news… although viewers have their concerns.

Max Branning will star in a special flashforward episode (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans decry ‘gimmicky’ Max Branning flashforward

Reacting to news of this special episode, fans shared their thoughts on Max’s flashforward. And, as debate raged on as to what 2026 has in store for viewers, many found themselves divided.

Said one Reddit user: “I don’t like this, it sound gimmicky. it also would easily fall apart by issues out of anyone’s control.”

“Why do I fear this will be quite abysmal….” said another.

“Not a fan of this kind of gimmick. Feel like it then locks in too many things, with storylines having to progress a certain way, no wiggle room for actors circumstances changing if they were featured in the flashforward etc,” a third agreed.

However, others were a bit more hopeful, with another writing: “I loveee these type of storylines. They did it with the Six, and similarly in Hollyoaks!”

“At least it’s something different. Hope it’s done well,” commented another viewer.

Where do you stand on Max’s flashforward episode?

The soap’s Six storyline was introduced via flashforward (Credit: BBC)

What to expect from EastEnders’ flashforward episode

This isn’t the first time EastEnders has shared a glimpse into its own future. In February 2023, the soap unveiled ‘The Six’ for the first time – revealing that someone would be killed on Christmas Day.

That person turned out to be Nish Panesar, who wasn’t actually dead after all. However, in a shock twist, the six women then killed Keanu Taylor instead.

With The Six now wrapped up, the soap will now devote a full episode to its next flashforward. Set on New Year’s Day 2027, it will follow Max as he navigates his latest hot mess.

What’s he done this time?

