Max Branning to make soap history in shocking EastEnders flashforward episode

Max Branning will return to EastEnders in a special flashforward episode of the soap, the BBC has revealed. The episode, which is set to air on New Year’s Day in 2026, will follow Max as he attempts to navigate a precarious situation which has wide-reaching consequences for himself and the Branning clan.

Max’s latest return comes after his eagerly-awaited comeback this year. In two brief stints in September, Max was revealed to be in a romantic relationship with Zoe Slater, having helped her in the search for her missing son.

Arriving in Walford for Lauren and Peter’s wedding, he then reunited with old flame Stacey Slater. Horrified to realise he’d been seeing her cousin, Stacey packed up and left for a new life in Brazil.

But what does the future hold for Max Branning? All will be revealed in a very special episode focused on the man himself…

Max Branning to star in EastEnders flashback episode

Revealing plans for the soap’s flashback episode, Executive Producer Ben Wadey said: “For the first time in the show’s history, we’re going to be offering our viewers an entire flashforward episode set on New Year’s Day 2027.

“2026 is going to be full of drama in Walford, especially for the Brannings, and the episode is sure to raise plenty of questions on how Max has got himself, and his family, into such predicaments.”

Ben teased: “But all is not what it seems, so stay tuned for 2026 to find out how and why.”

What’s coming up on EastEnders this Christmas

In what promises to be an eventful Christmas period for the soap, Max’s episode will air shortly after former residents Pat and Barry Evans return for a special episode in Nigel Bates’ honour.

As Nigel premieres his festive film, his increased dementia symptoms take hold. This causes him to think he’s back in 1990s Walford. There, a meeting with old neighbours Barry and Pat await.

Meanwhile, there’s promise of more dramas for the Brannings, with reports of a bloody Christmas showdown between siblings Max and Jack.

Clearly, this Christmas is going to be one for the books.

