Zoe’s sinister tormentor ‘exposed’ in early EastEnders release

WARNING: The below piece contains massive spoilers for tonight’s EastEnders, which is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer, but has not yet aired on terrestrial television – in which Zoe Slater’s tormentor is finally ‘exposed.’

The identity of Zoe Slater’s mystery tormentor is ‘revealed’ in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, November 20) as a fresh clue emerges in the search for her tormentor. This comes after her stalker left a menacing message in The Vic yesterday, targeting Zoe once again.

Zoe sets out to uncover her stalker’s identity as the soap continues today – only for the person responsible to seemingly incriminate themselves.

Who’s been stalking Zoe?

Zoe begs Jack for help in finding her stalker… but he’s not playing ball (Credit: BBC)

Zoe investigates Vicki as the search for her stalker escalates

As the family continue to mull over yesterday’s attack, Alfie shows Zoe an earring that he found at the scene of the crime. Zoe comes to the assumption that it belongs to her tormentor, and is convinced that Vicki was responsible.

They go to see Jack, and ask him to help. Unfortunately, Jack refuses. He tells Zoe and the family that they’ll need to provide more concrete evidence before he investigates.

Zoe goes to confront Vicki, who shrugs off her accusations. Watching their confrontation, Jean sidles up to Zoe, taking pleasure in her confusion and pain.

Later, determined to prove Vicki was responsible, Zoe asks Kat to serve as lookout while she breaks into Sharon’s home. However, a furious Kathy catches Zoe in the act, and marches her back to The Vic – reminding them all that Vicki has enough problems without worrying about Zoe.

Jean takes delight in Zoe’s torment (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders reveals who’s been stalking Zoe

After admonishing Zoe and Kat for the break-in, Alfie despairs at the situation. Downstairs, he and Kat are discussing Zoe’s problem when Jean arrives – and claims the paint-stained earring as her own.

“Oh, where’d you find this?” she exclaims, as a stunned Kat and Alfie look on. “I’ve been looking for it everywhere!”

Has Jean inadvertently revealed herself to be Zoe’s stalker?

