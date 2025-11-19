What happens next as Zoe received another menacing threat in EastEnders tonight

Zoe Slater was the recipient of another terrible threat in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, November 19), as her stalker struck again. This came as Zoe faced suspicion from Alfie, who was convinced she’s been responsible for her own torment.

Raging after Ernie injured himself with Zoe’s pepper spray, Alfie was on the verge of throwing Zoe out of The Vic when there was a disturbance downstairs in the barrel store. They raced downstairs, to find a fresh message from her tormentor.

Here’s what happened in EastEnders tonight.

Zoe’s paranoia had painful consequences for Ernie (Credit: BBC)

Alfie wanted rid of Zoe in EastEnders tonight

As the episode began, Alfie remained convinced that Zoe was responsible for the review bombing at The Vic. Calling on Freddie, he asked him to try and investigate and see who was responsible for leaving the reviews online.

However, even worse awaited when he returned home. He was furious to find that Ernie had injured himself with the pepper spray that Zoe bought yesterday.

After taking Ernie to the surgery, Alfie returned home, done with Zoe. He informed her and a shocked Kat that he wanted Zoe out of the house.

Alfie realised that Zoe’s been telling the truth (Credit: BBC)

Another threat for Zoe in EastEnders tonight

Alfie had just broken the news to Zoe when the downstairs security system began blaring. Running down to the barrel store, Kat, Zoe and Alfie discovered a chilling message spray-painted on the back of the outside door.

“YOU WILL PAY,” it said. But who’s responsible for Zoe’s latest threat?

Kat and Alfie realise that Zoe’s been telling the truth (Credit: BBC)

Zoe discovers a clue to her stalker’s identity

As the story continues tomorrow (Thursday, November 20), Alfie apologises to Zoe for doubting her. They’re shocked when they find an earring at the scene of the crime.

Zoe is convinced that the incriminating jewellery item belongs to whoever left the message. But who does the earring really belong to? And what else do they have in store for Zoe?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Jasmine attacks Cindy, Ross and Vicki reconcile, and Lauren is scammed