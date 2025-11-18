EastEnders spoilers for next week: Jasmine attacks Cindy, Ross and Vicki reconcile, and Lauren is scammed

Jasmine Fisher attacks and leaves Cindy Beale fighting for her life in EastEnders spoilers for next week, as her mysterious past comes into question. Furious to learn that Cindy has tracked down her mother, Jasmine pushes Cindy down a flight of stairs.

Has Jasmine killed Cindy?

Meanwhile, Ross and Vicki make tentative first steps towards rekindling their romance. And, as a Doctor offers Lauren hope about Jimmy’s condition, she’s horrified when she discovers that she’s fallen victim to a malicious scam.

Meanwhile, Kim makes a terrible mistake, while Zoe receives a menacing message from her stalker.

Read our EastEnders spoilers in full below.

Cindy and Lauren are united in their suspicion of Jasmine (Credit: BBC)

1. Cindy and Lauren investigate Jasmine in EastEnders spoilers

After growing suspicious of Jasmine’s past, Lauren and Cindy begin searching for more information. After Jasmine leaves her phone unattended, the pair contact her mother, Anita.

Later, they meet with Jasmine’s mother, who warns them that her daughter has a dark side.

Has Jasmine killed Cindy? (Credit: BBC)

2. Jasmine attacks Cindy in EastEnders spoilers

At The Albert, Cindy reveals that she’s spoken to Jasmine’s mother. In a fit of rage, Jasmine pushes Cindy down a flight of stairs.

Later, Oscar is horrified when he discovers Cindy’s unconscious body. After calling an ambulance, he questions Jasmine, who denies pushing Cindy.

She then counters with a lie about what happened.

Will Oscar realise that Jasmine’s lying? And will Cindy survive her injuries?

Can Ross and Vicki make their relationship work? (Credit: BBC)

3. Ross and Vicki look to the future

As their second anniversary dawns, Ross and Vicki both reflect on their past. At Harry’s Barn, Vicki grows angry at the behaviour of one of the men there.

Still angry at her for ruining her date with Damon, Chelsea warns Vicki not to blame all men for Joel’s actions. Later, Ross arrives, and attempts to dance with Vicki – causing her to lash out again.

Afterwards, as they clear the air, Ross and Vicki share a drink. He apologises for getting things so badly wrong with Joel.

Looking to the future, they agree to take things slowly. Can they make their relationship work?

Lauren’s horrified when she realises she’s been scammed (Credit: BBC)

4. Lauren is scammed in EastEnders spoilers

Lauren and Peter read up on information about treatments for children who are visually impaired. Ian tells then it’s all a con, but Lauren’s intrigued.

Later, she talks to a doctor, who tells her that it’ll be £3000 for an experimental treatment. Lauren tells Cindy about the treatment, but has no idea where she’ll get the cash.

At a fundraiser at The Vic, an incident with Jimmy only makes Lauren more desperate to help her son. But, after finding the cash, Lauren is horrified to realise that the doctor has scammed her.

Zoe insists she knows who’s behind her torment (Credit: BBC)

5. Zoe’s stalker strikes again in EastEnders spoilers

Kat and Alfie are at their wits end when a mystery number keeps calling their mobiles and landline. Zoe tells them that she knows who’s responsible, but they disagree with her assertion.

Anthony provides Zoe a shoulder to cry on as she shares her frustration. Back at The Vic, she discovers a Christmas card at The Vic with a menacing message inside.

Elaine enlists the Kimfluencer’s help (Credit: BBC)

6. Kim slips up in EastEnders spoilers

Preparing to open her boutique hotel, Elaine goes to the Kimfluencer to generate publicity. However, Kim slips up when she makes a series of disparaging comments about her followers while on camera.

As Kim’s online following plummets, Howie sets off on a mission to save the family’s finances.

