EastEnders fans blast Walford criminals for letting Nish win: ‘The Six are ridiculously incompetent’

Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, January 25), Suki feared that Nish remembered something about what really happened on Christmas Day.

She then agreed to hand over all of the businesses to him but asked him if she could at least keep the cafe.

EastEnders viewers have now slammed ‘The Six’ for letting Nish have power over them.

Suki have Nish what he wanted (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nish tricked Suki

Yesterday in Walford, Nish made out to Suki that he remembered what happened on Christmas Day.

He suggested that Keanu wasn’t there, remembering that Suki was with the other women in The Vic when he was attacked.

Nish then told Suki that he wanted her to hand over all of the businesses to him in exchange for him not going to the police.

He later confronted Linda and tried to get some information out of her, becoming suspicious as to why Suki and Linda were so desperate for the cafe to be saved.

It wasn’t long before Suki agreed to Nish’s demands but asked to keep the cafe for herself.

Nish then chuckled to himself as he admitted that he didn’t remember everything at all and that Suki had just landed herself in it, clearly covering something up.

Fans think that ‘The Six’ should be smarter (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers slam ‘The Six’ for Nish’s victory

Viewers of the BBC soap have criticised ‘The Six’ for Nish’s win over them. He’s only just come out of hospital yet he’s already in control of them which shouldn’t be the case.

One person complained: “The 6 are ridiculously incompetent… Nish is straight out of hospital from a bad head injury and is already running rings around them.”

Another added: “Ah [bleep], this is ridic, giving Nish what he wants. Just kill him.”

A third person said: “The Five stressing over Nish knowing what they’ve done and screaming and shouting in the Vic about Keanu, and murder and prison. And now Nish admitting to Suki he was bluffing and didn’t know anything.”

Will Nish realise that Keanu’s dead? (Credit: BBC)

Will Nish rumble the truth?

With Suki so desperate to keep the cafe and with Nish now knowing that she’s clearly hiding something, how long will it be before he pieces everything together?

Will Nish realise that Denise attacked him? And, will he uncover Keanu’s body in the cafe?

