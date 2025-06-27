Is Kellie Bright leaving EastEnders? All we know as Linda announces plans to leave The Vic

This week’s EastEnders saw Linda Knight come to the bombshell decision that she wanted to sell up and move out of The Queen Vic – leaving some fans wondering whether star Kellie Bright might be leaving the soap.

It was a tough week for Linda, who was left struggling to cope while mum Elaine continued to act up in the wake of her marital collapse. As she lashed out against George, a series of rash decisions were made – lending Priya £5k last week, and letting Denzel and the teens take a jug of spiked punch this week.

By the end of the week, Linda was ready to pack it all in. However, it wasn’t all on Elaine – the pressure of running a pub as a covering alcoholic had been taking its toll. And, more than that, she also had unpleasant memories of Dean, plus painful reminders of dead husband Mick.

It’s no small wonder she’s ready to call it a day… even if Elaine’s hardly being sympathetic to her plight.

But what’s next for Linda after The Vic? And is actress Kellie Shirley leaving EastEnders?

Linda revealed her plans to sell up (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans fear Linda may leave Walford after Queen Vic bombshell

Taking to social media after Thursday’s doof-doof aired, fans shared their concerns as to what Linda’s decision might mean for her future on the soap. And some worried that Linda could be exiting Albert Square as well as The Vic.

“Is Linda leaving the show?” asked one fan on X.

“why are people saying ar kellie bright might be leaving!!?? STOP IT,” panicked another.

“So does this mean Linda’s leaving?” asked a third.

“My tl full of Kellie leaving the show, just don’t even go there. Like I genuinely will not cope,” stressed a fourth.

Elaine didn’t take the news well (Credit: BBC)

Is Kellie Bright leaving EastEnders?

It’s important to note that neither the BBC nor actress Kellie Bright have confirmed that she’s leaving the soap. Instead, EastEnders spoilers next week reveal that tensions continue between mother and daughter… until Elaine collapses.

She plays it off as a panic attack, but when she collapses for a second time while alone at the bar. What’s wrong with Elaine?

Whatever the future might hold for Elaine, leaving The Vic doesn’t necessarily mean Linda will exit Walford entirely. After all, she still owns shares in Fox & Hair, and has plenty of friends elsewhere on The Square. Glamorous Linda could also very well open her own business separate from Walford, allowing her to stick around.

