10 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Zoe accuses Tommy of tormenting her as Howie pops the question and Freddie and Anna leave Walford

Zoe Slater accuses Tommy of stalking her in EastEnders spoilers for next week, as she grows convinced that he’s the one who’s been tormenting her. This comes as the person responsible leaves a sinister message at the Christmas lights switch-on – leaving her more paranoid than ever.

But was Tommy really behind Zoe’s torment?

Meanwhile, Howie pops the question after being caught in a compromising situation by Patrick. Anthony is convinced he’s hiding something, but the pair lock horns when Howie stumbles across the doctor’s own secrets.

Elsewhere, Freddie and Anna leave Walford – but can she make things right between George, Gina and Harry before she goes?

Kat is convinced it was Tommy who’s been stalking her (Credit: BBC)

1. Zoe accuses Tommy of stalking her in EastEnders spoilers

Things remain tense between Jean and the Slaters after last week’s stalker accusations. As the family gather to say goodbye to Freddie and Anna at the Christmas lights-switch on, Zoe is horrified when she gets another message from her stalker.

Later, as he rifles through Tommy’s bag, she realises that he could be her stalker. He swears his innocence, leading to a massive row between Zoe and her family.

But was it really Tommy?

Zoe clashes with her family over recent events (Credit: BBC)

2. Someone’s watching Zoe

Downstairs in The Vic, Zoe fights with Vicki again. Kat is forced to step in, and tell Zoe to leave the family home.

Afterwards, Zoe seeks comfort from Anthony, who tells her she can stay with him and the Truemans. Later, she strikes up a bond with Lauren as they talk about her missing son.

They pair head back to Lauren’s place, unaware that someone is watching from the shadows…

Howie pops the question (Credit: BBC)

3. Howie proposes to Kim in EastEnders spoilers

After being caught in a compromising situation by Patrick, Howie has some tough questions to answer. Later, after some advice from Alfie, Howie decides that he needs to propose to Kim.

That evening, at the Christmas Lights switch-on, Howie stages his proposal to an overjoyed Kim. While she happily accepts, Anthony’s suspicions about Howie grow.

Will Anthony uncover Howie’s secret?

Anthony knows Howie’s hiding something (Credit: BBC)

4. Anthony and Howie are at a stalemate in EastEnders spoilers

The next day, Anthony collects evidence on Howie. He confronts him, but Howie manages to turn the tables when Anthony’s own secrets emerge.

Kim is excited to plan her engagement party, but the event doesn’t go as planned at all.

Are the two men about to be exposed?

Can Anna make things right with her family before she goes? (Credit: BBC)

5. Freddie and Anna say goodbye

As the Slaters bid a fond farewell to Freddie, Anna attempts to build bridges between Kojo, Gina and Harry. Before she and Freddie go, she speaks to George about forgiveness.

Will George forgive Harry for what happened at the flat?

Nicola struggles to support her son (Credit: BBC)

6. Harry’s descent into drugs continues in EastEnders spoilers

Harry steals Nicola’s credit card to buy drugs. Meanwhile, she worries that Teddy’s decision to plead guilty will only make the situation worse.

As she heads to court for Teddy, she leaves Harry with Billy and Honey. However, he sneaks out to try and score more drugs.

He bumps into Okie’s sister, Dejia, who invites him to the memorial.

Can Kojo get through to Harry? (Credit: BBC)

7. Nicola hides her pregnancy as Harry makes a decision

On the advice of Anna and Kojo’s therapist, George goes with Kojo and Gina to speak with Harry. When they arrive, Nicola suggests that they leave the group to it.

Spotting Dejia’s invite to the memorial, Kojo persuades Harry to go with him. Meanwhile, at McKlunky’s, Nicola feels sick, but doesn’t tell George that she’s pregnant with his child.

Nigel and Julie audition actors for his film (Credit: BBC)

8. The hunt for talent begins in EastEnders spoilers

Nigel, Julie and Lexi open the audition process for his film. Priya, Elaine, Callum, Harvey and Ian are all keen on roles, while Lexi tries to get Billy to convince Phil to take on a part too.

Will Phil agree?

Ian tries to help Lauren (Credit: BBC)

9. Guilty Lauren hides the truth

When Peter catches Lauren and Ian having a secret conversation, she hides what they were talking about.

Lily worries that Jean’s pushing herself too hard (Credit: BBC)

10. Lily’s worried about Jean in EastEnders spoilers

In the wake of everything that’s happened, Lily begs Jean to seek medical help.

