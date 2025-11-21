EastEnders spoilers reveal Teddy Mitchell’s future as he faces murder trial

Teddy Mitchell will stand trial for Okie’s murder, advance EastEnders spoilers have revealed. This comes as Teddy shouldered the blame for Okie’s death, confessing to stabbing him in an attempt to protect the real guilty party – son Harry.

At the station, Teddy was horrified to learn that the police planned on charging him with Okie’s murder. The next day, as Nicola visited him in prison, Teddy revealed that he planned on pleading guilty, for Harry’s sake.

But what’s next for Teddy? With his future in the Square looking increasingly uncertain, advance spoilers have hinted at his eventual fate.

Teddy’s been charged with murder (Credit: BBC)

Teddy Mitchell on trial in new EastEnders spoilers

Teddy’s future has been revealed on the BBC’s website, where a series of synopses for December hint at a dramatic month for the Mitchell. This includes the news that a trial date has been set – Wednesday, December 10.

“The Mitchells struggle on the day of Teddy’s trial,” reads the brief synopsis for that date. How exactly that plays out is at yet unknown – although the synopsis for Thursday, December 11 notes that “a situation escalates for the Mitchells.”

Will Teddy go to prison for killing Okie?

Teddy tried to protect Harry by confessing to killing Okie (Credit: BBC)

What happens next as Teddy awaits trial

Things don’t exactly look good for Teddy right now. However, we should note that neither the BBC nor actor Roland Manookian have said if he’ll be leaving the soap. It could go either way, then.

Some have predicted that Teddy might change his guilty plea after learning of Harry’s overdose. With guilt-ridden Harry showing no sign of kicking the habit anytime soon, some fans wondered if this might give Teddy the impetus he needs to fight for his freedom.

“Harry having an overdose is surely going to help Teddy reassess his options and make him realise that a fall on his sword for Harry wasn’t the best idea,” wrote one fan on X.

“Surely when Nicola tells him what Harry did… he’ll go through with a trial instead of risk being away from his boys for upwards of 15 years?!” said another, via Reddit.

A third agreed: “I’d think this will be Teddy’s motivation. Harry needs him so he has to fight to get free. Adds more emotional stakes to the court case.”

Will Teddy decide to fight his corner?

